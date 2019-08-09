As Viacom New (VIAB) Shares Rose, Retirement Systems Of Alabama Boosted Holding by $659,764; South Jersey Industries (SJI) Stock Rose While Arizona State Retirement System Boosted Stake

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama bought 23,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 361,251 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14M, up from 337,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.74% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30.78. About 5.58M shares traded or 49.90% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 14/05/2018 – CBS hates the Viacom merger idea so much it is suing its owner to stop the deal; 14/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: CBS & Viacom had agreed on share ratio for merger deal before lawsuit; 15/05/2018 – PAULSON & CO – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SWCH, VIAB, CVV & CGIX; 09/04/2018 – Viacom asked CBS to sweeten its merger bid by about $2.8 billion or almost a quarter more than CBS’s offer, people familiar with the matter said; 16/05/2018 – Redstone family say CBS plan ‘invalid’ as courtroom showdown looms; 22/03/2018 – MTV Together with NAACP to Send 17 Buses of Young People from Communities Impacted by Gun Violence Around the Country to the; 13/04/2018 – Not Sure That a CBS/Viacom Merger Makes Sense, Says Michael Cuggino (Video); 02/04/2018 – @CNBC Update: CBS plans to make an all-stock bid to buy Viacom that’s below its market value, sources close to the situation told CNBC

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in South Jersey Industries (SJI) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 10,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% . The institutional investor held 142,410 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, up from 131,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in South Jersey Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 409,866 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 1.98% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES REAFFIRMS ’18 ECONOMIC EARNINGS VIEW; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q Economic EPS $1.26; 14/05/2018 – REG-South Jersey Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 18/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES OFFERINGS PRICES AT $29.50/SHR; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $1.26, EST. 93C; 20/04/2018 – DJ South Jersey Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SJI)

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 4,203 shares to 69,752 shares, valued at $13.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 27,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Evergy Inc.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 880 shares to 10,019 shares, valued at $17.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 17,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 313,373 shares, and cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc (NYSE:AMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold SJI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 74.50 million shares or 4.64% more from 71.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Fincl Bank reported 0.01% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Glenmede Tru Comm Na invested 0% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2,639 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Co reported 439,500 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer & Inc has invested 0.01% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) or 47,489 shares. Moreover, Roffman Miller Associates Pa has 2.03% invested in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 557,592 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0.01% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) or 840 shares. Comerica Bancorporation reported 108,190 shares. The Tennessee-based Ftb Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Tuttle Tactical Mngmt reported 0.57% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). 24,582 were reported by Blb&B Advsr Ltd Co. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 82,959 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Quantum Capital Management Ltd Liability Company Nj reported 10,042 shares. M&R Capital Management Incorporated owns 300 shares.