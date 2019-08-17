As Viacom New (VIAB) Shares Rose, Matrix Asset Advisors Boosted Holding by $754,404; West Family Investments Has Raised Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Stake by $1.35 Million

West Family Investments Inc increased its stake in Summit Midstream Partners Lp (SMLP) by 80.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc bought 150,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The institutional investor held 335,692 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 185,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Summit Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $420.14M market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.08. About 471,225 shares traded or 63.95% up from the average. Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) has declined 54.04% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SMLP News: 25/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces Series A Preferred Distribution; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SMLP.N – QTRLY LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.18; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SMLP DOES NOT EXPECT TO BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY YESTERDAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FERC; 16/03/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE ADVERSE EFFECT ON FERC; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $117.3 MLN VS $135.8 MLN; 03/05/2018 – SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – ON TARGET TO DELIVER ON ITS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Rev $117.3M; 16/03/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners Doesn’t Expect to Be Adversely Impacted by FERC Income Tax Announcement; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMLP); 03/05/2018 – Summit Midstream Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 18c

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 9.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 26,943 shares as the company's stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 302,182 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.48M, up from 275,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.02. About 6.71M shares traded or 57.61% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80M and $585.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 30,720 shares to 82,032 shares, valued at $6.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,309 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold SMLP shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 27.32 million shares or 4.43% less from 28.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp Ny has 0.22% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 154,164 shares. Westwood Gp Incorporated holds 0.03% or 305,822 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Limited Liability Co holds 21,422 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Penbrook Management Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 24,800 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 70,700 shares. Barclays Public Limited invested in 0% or 9,860 shares. Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp holds 47,765 shares or 0% of its portfolio. West Family Invs owns 335,692 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh has 0.02% invested in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 162,777 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 352,439 shares. Raymond James & reported 0% stake. Brookfield Asset Inc accumulated 0.13% or 3.11M shares. Spectrum Grp Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) for 1,018 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker stated it has 6,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.