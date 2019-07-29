As Viacom New (VIAB) Shares Declined, Shareholder Schwab Charles Investment Management Lowered Its Stake by $4.10 Million; Mairs & Power Has Trimmed United Fire Group (UFCS) Stake by $499,660; Market Value Declined

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in United Fire Group (UFCS) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 11,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 149,432 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.53 million, down from 161,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in United Fire Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $49.92. About 86,692 shares traded or 13.23% up from the average. United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) has declined 4.21% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UFCS News: 09/05/2018 – United Fire Group 1Q Rev $275.6M; 16/05/2018 – UNITED FIRE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 31C FROM 28C, EST. 30C; 16/05/2018 – United Fire Group Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 28c; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Management Exits Position in United Fire; 16/05/2018 – UNITED FIRE GROUP INC UFCS.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.31/SHR; 09/05/2018 – UNITED FIRE 1Q REV. $275.6M; 09/05/2018 – United Fire Group 1Q EPS $1.80; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Fire Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFCS); 18/05/2018 – United Fire Group, Inc. Reports on Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 09/05/2018 – UNITED FIRE 1Q OPER EPS $1.00, EST. 94C (2 EST.)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc sold 146,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.91M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.58 million, down from 3.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 2.67 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 15/03/2018 – YouTube Prepares to Open VidCon with Second “YouTube OnStage”; 10/04/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $26; 13/04/2018 – a walk from @Viacom – @CBSNews memory lane (@FoxBusiness from august 2016); 26/03/2018 – VIACOM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 14/05/2018 – CBS, VIACOM ARE SAID HAVE REACHED DEAL ON RATIO OF .6135: CNBC; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Now: CBS & Viacom deal talks remain in gridlock after Shari Redstone’s concessions fail to aid talks, sources say. CBS; 02/04/2018 – CBS set to make below-market bid for Viacom; 05/03/2018 Nickelodeon’s Inaugural U.S. SlimeFest Music Festival to Be Headlined by Zedd, Liam Payne, Flo Rida and Nick Star JoJo Siwa; 02/04/2018 – CBS plans all-stock bid for Viacom below market value; 14/05/2018 – CBS, VIACOM HAD REACHED DEAL ON SHARE RATIO PRIOR TO LAWSUIT

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 10,378 shares to 134,025 shares, valued at $44.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 27,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 521,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Univar Inc.

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 11.02% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $430.51M for 7.37 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

