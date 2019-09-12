As Viacom New (VIAB) Share Price Rose, Shareholder American Financial Group Lifted Its Stake; Fernwood Investment Management Holding In Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I T (TPL) Was Has Increased

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I T (TPL) by 19.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc bought 923 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 5,602 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41M, up from 4,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $647.92. About 17,567 shares traded or 31.58% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

American Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 785,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.45 million, up from 695,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $25.92. About 210,957 shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 92C, EST. 79C; 19/04/2018 – LATEST: CBS & Viacom are going back and forth on price, making slight progress but a deal is not yet close – sources (via @DavidFaber); 02/04/2018 – CBS plans to make lowball offer for Viacom; 25/04/2018 – Viacom: Paramount Pictures Returned to Profitability in the Qtr; 05/03/2018 – VIACOM: OPTIMISTIC UK MARKET IS TURNING POSITIVE AGAIN; 06/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Greenlights Original Animated Comedy Series Pony; 22/03/2018 – MTV Together with NAACP to Send 17 Buses of Young People from Communities Impacted by Gun Violence Around the Country to the; 17/05/2018 – CBS SAYS BOARD DECISION ON DIVIDEND IS SUBJECT TO DELAWARE COURT APPROVAL -STATEMENT; 13/03/2018 – VIACOM TO USE MOVIO MOVIEGOER DATA FOR ADVERTISING CAPABILITIES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 2 investors sold TPL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.15 million shares or 7.73% more from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup accumulated 0% or 1,450 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv owns 1,225 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 7.93% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). 155,113 are held by First Manhattan Co. Sigma Planning holds 0.01% or 341 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP owns 634 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 4,477 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co accumulated 0.01% or 945 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 351 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 10,040 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corp accumulated 0% or 10,932 shares. Cordasco Fincl Network holds 0.03% or 42 shares. 500 were reported by Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 160 shares. 1,100 are owned by Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 107 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.94 million activity. The insider Horizon Kinetics LLC bought 36 shares worth $32,395.

