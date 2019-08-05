As Viacom New (VIAB) Share Price Rose, Permit Capital Increased Position; Aflac Com (AFL) Shareholder Assetmark Has Boosted Its Holding by $1.49 Million as Stock Value Rose

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Aflac Inc Com (AFL) by 30.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 30,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 131,327 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.57 million, up from 100,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Aflac Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $52.53. About 3.60M shares traded or 18.80% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018 (AFL); 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL); 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q EPS 91c; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q; 02/04/2018 – AFLAC AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated (AFL)

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The hedge fund held 285,600 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02 million, up from 260,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $29.78. About 5.63 million shares traded or 54.45% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 25/04/2018 – VIACOM INC – RECOGNIZED PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING AND RELATED COSTS OF $185 MLN IN QUARTER; 21/03/2018 – Freestyle Fridays Are Back! BET Networks Announces Launch of the Ultimate Search for Today’s Hottest MC with the Interactive; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint; 04/04/2018 – CBS bid for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources tell CNBC; 09/03/2018 – silew: Viacom, CBS not in active merger discussions: sources (Reuters) – Viacom Inc and CBS Corp are no; 02/05/2018 – Viacom Alleged To Have Covered Up A Rape By Late Executive Brad Grey: The Hollywood Reporter — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Viacom Is Said to Want CBS to Raise Bid by More Than 20 Percent; 17/05/2018 – CBS CORP – “COMPANY BELIEVES THAT WRITTEN CONSENTS DELIVERED BY NAI PURPORTING TO AMEND COMPANY’S BYLAWS ARE NEITHER VALID NOR EFFECTIVE”; 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is facing off against Les Moonves in a battle to run CBS-Viacom; 17/04/2018 – Axios: Inside the fight to control the CBS and Viacom merger

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57 billion and $11.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Core Us Aggbd Et (AGG) by 14,523 shares to 486,750 shares, valued at $53.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLF) by 1.09 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,541 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr Utser1 S&Pdcrp (MDY).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,659 activity. Koide Masatoshi also sold $1.29M worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) shares. LAKE CHARLES D II sold $1.82M worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Hawaii reported 10,628 shares stake. Adage Capital Ptnrs Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). D E Shaw & holds 0% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 34,341 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Etrade Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 967,493 shares. Provident Inv Inc invested in 4,802 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Great Lakes Ltd Llc holds 224,603 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Moreover, Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 0.07% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 648,873 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Board. Commercial Bank Of America De holds 0.03% or 3.47M shares. Zebra Mgmt holds 0.18% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 6,898 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 34,189 shares. Glenview Bank & Trust Tru Dept holds 0.19% or 9,000 shares.