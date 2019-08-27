As Viacom New (VIAB) Share Price Rose, Oppenheimer & Company Has Trimmed Holding; Qvt Financial LP Holding in Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Has Cut by $659,016 as Share Price Declined

Oppenheimer & Company Inc decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 59.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc sold 14,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 9,419 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265,000, down from 23,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $24.48. About 2.10M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 25/04/2018 – VIACOM INC – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES INCREASED 1% TO $2.43 BLN IN QUARTER; 17/05/2018 – CBS votes to end Redstone control, needs court approval; 05/03/2018 – VIACOM: OPTIMISTIC UK MARKET IS TURNING POSITIVE AGAIN; 09/04/2018 – Viacom wants CBS to raise bid by $2.8bn; 09/04/2018 – Sooner or later, Stephen Colbert will get into SpongeBob’s SquarePants; 14/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: CBS, Viacom had agreed on price for deal before lawsuit; 04/04/2018 – CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 16/05/2018 – NAATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC (NAI) SAYS IT IN COURT FILING IT MADE CLEAR THAT IT WOULD RETAIN CONTROL OVER CBS, AND CBS REPEATEDLY DISCLOSED NAI’S CONTROL TO STOCKHOLDERS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viacom Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VIAB); 14/05/2018 – Dealbook: CBS Sues Redstones in Move to Block Viacom Merger: DealBook Briefing

Qvt Financial Lp decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qvt Financial Lp sold 6,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 126,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69 million, down from 132,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qvt Financial Lp who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $93.73. About 306,396 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66B and $3.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 64,857 shares to 90,272 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (NYSE:DB).

Qvt Financial Lp, which manages about $8.91 billion and $397.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grindrod Shipping Holdings L by 119,716 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $5.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fts International Inc by 349,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 768,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn).