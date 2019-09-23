As Viacom New (VIAB) Share Price Rose, Holder Alphaone Investment Services Has Raised Holding; Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Raised Oneok New (OKE) Holding by $724,268 as Stock Price Rose

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 175.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 10,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 16,713 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15 million, up from 6,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $75.77. About 1.77 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 39.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 17,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 62,800 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88 million, up from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $24.94. About 5.14M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: CBS files suit against Natl. Amusements, the controlling shareholder of CBS and Viacom, alleging breach of “fiduciary duty”; 05/03/2018 – VIACOM: OPTIMISTIC UK MARKET IS TURNING POSITIVE AGAIN; 03/04/2018 – CBS Submits Initial Bid For Viacom At Price Below Market Value; 08/05/2018 – CBS & Viacom deal talks remain in gridlock after Shari Redstone’s concessions fail to aid talks, sources say. CBS CEO Leslie Moonves & its special committee are said to be adamant that Bob Bakish not be a part of this deal, including being on the combined company’s board; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues controlling shareholder over proposed Viacom deal; 14/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: CBS & Viacom had agreed on share ratio for merger deal before lawsuit; 30/04/2018 – Viacom Unveils Viacom Digital Studios @ First-Ever Digital Content NewFront; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Viacom will likely come back with a counter-offer, the source said; 04/04/2018 – CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources say; 14/03/2018 – Viacom Suspends Programming For 17 Minutes To Support Students Protesting Gun Violence — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold OKE shares while 224 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 298.07 million shares or 1.39% less from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.14% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Hightower Svcs Lta reported 15,738 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. United Serv Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 204,643 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp accumulated 0.11% or 5.96 million shares. Bahl & Gaynor reported 671,185 shares. Element Ltd Liability Company owns 40,858 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Lenox Wealth holds 0.03% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 1,611 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 7,708 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Bessemer Group Incorporated Incorporated owns 82,271 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Diversified Tru reported 0.05% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Hightower Limited Company invested 0.09% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 0.61% or 13,140 shares. 2.30M are owned by Deutsche Savings Bank Ag. Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv has invested 0.31% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). National Pension Ser owns 0.11% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 498,376 shares.

More important recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Shareholders Booked A 54% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Fool.com published article titled: “Is Enterprise Products Partners a Buy? – The Motley Fool”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Data Make ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) was released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks Offering High Yields and High Growth Rates – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $984.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,019 shares to 1,638 shares, valued at $271,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 9,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,492 shares, and cut its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn).

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CBS-Viacom Merger: VIAB Stock Falls as Deal Nears Finalization – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Viacom (VIAB) Up 2.7% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on June 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Viacom (VIAB) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Viacom Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VIAB) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “CNBC Transcript: Viacom (NASDAQ: $VIAB) CEO Bob Bakish Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: September 17, 2019.