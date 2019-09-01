As Viacom New (VIAB) Market Value Rose, Athena Capital Advisors Has Upped Position; Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Shareholder Kylin Management Lowered Its Position by $29.36 Million

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 33.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 682,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 1.34 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.75M, down from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $32.38. About 4.78 million shares traded or 34.99% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q REV. $1.08B, EST. $1.05B; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – GERMAN RAIL TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE ON TRIP.COM IN UPCOMING MONTHS; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q EPS 14c; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Customized Travel Launches First Business Summit in Europe; 20/04/2018 – Ctrip signs MOU with AccorHotels; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA WILL KEEP INVESTING IN BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS, HAVING ALREADY SPENT OVER 6 BLN EUROS IN M&A SINCE 2014 – CEO; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB1.81 (US$0.29); 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 1287.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 65,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The hedge fund held 70,089 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, up from 5,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $24.98. About 3.98 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 05/03/2018 – Nickelodeon’s Inaugural U.S. SlimeFest Music Festival to Be Headlined by Zedd, Liam Payne, Flo Rida and Nick Star JoJo Siwa; 04/04/2018 – CMO Today: Sorrell Investigation; CBS Submits Viacom Offer; Fullscreen Acquires Reelio; 17/05/2018 – Shari Redstone wins tussle over voting rights as CBS-Viacom battle heats up; 13/04/2018 – CUGGINO: CBS, VIACOM GREAT BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS FOR OTHER COS; 14/05/2018 – Viacom Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Shari Redstone Seeks to End CBS-Viacom Deal Impasse; 16/05/2018 – CBS Attempting to Block Viacom Merger (Video); 16/05/2018 – BET Networks Announces Official Nominees for the “BET Awards” 2018; 29/05/2018 – THREE VIACOM INC VIAB.O NETWORKS WILL STOP AIRING RERUNS OF ABC’S ‘ROSEANNE’ — VIACOM SPOKESPERSON; 03/04/2018 – VIACOM SHARES DOWN 3.9 PCT AFTER SOURCES TOLD REUTERS THAT CBS PLANS ALL-STOCK BID FOR VIACOM BELOW CURRENT VALUATION; CBS SHARES UP 1.2 PCT

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “CBS Corp. (CBS), Viacom (VIAB) Said to Agree to Exchange Ratio of 0.59625 – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CBS-Viacom Merger: VIAB Stock Falls as Deal Nears Finalization – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “If CBS Merges With Viacom, This Person Looks to Be the New CEO – Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Viacom Becomes Oversold (VIAB) – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $398.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IDV) by 52,018 shares to 6,260 shares, valued at $207,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 31,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,569 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ctrip and UNDP Co-launch ‘Travel for Good Alliance’ to Beat Air Pollution – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ctrip: Avoid For Now – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Ctrip Group CEO Jane Sun shares the secret to 210x growth with David Rubenstein – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Chinese Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Haul – Nasdaq” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Most-Bought Chinese Stocks of Investment Gurus – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.