As Viacom New (VIAB) Market Valuation Rose, American Financial Group Has Lifted Its Stake by $2.61 Million; Workday (WDAY) Holder National Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position by $1.53 Million

American Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 785,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.45 million, up from 695,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $25.84. About 1.48 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 24/04/2018 – VIA: Viacom Renews and Expands Snapchat Deal, Plans New Shows From MTV, BET, Comedy Central; 04/05/2018 – Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal; 02/04/2018 – IF CBS, VIACOM MERGE, MOONVES TO OFFER TO STAY 2 YRS: RTRS/CNBC; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Now: CBS & Viacom deal talks remain in gridlock after Shari Redstone’s concessions fail to aid talks, sources say. CBS; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS votes to end Redstone control; 05/03/2018 – VIACOM: OPTIMISTIC UK MARKET IS TURNING POSITIVE AGAIN; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 14/05/2018 – National Amusements Says It Had No Intention of Forcing a Merger Not Supported by Both CBS and Viacom; 17/05/2018 – CBS SAYS DIVIDEND, IF ISSUED, WOULD DILUTE NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS’ VOTING INTEREST TO ABOUT 20 PERCENT -STATEMENT; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: CBS & Viacom had agreed on share ratio for merger deal before lawsuit

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 59.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 7,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 5,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06M, down from 12,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.63. About 539,827 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc Ne by 209,127 shares to 261,604 shares, valued at $14.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ellington Financial Inc by 65,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.51 million shares, and cut its stake in Pdvwireless Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold WDAY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 148.28 million shares or 18.57% less from 182.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Appleton Ptnrs Ma holds 0.06% or 2,503 shares. Kemnay Advisory Services invested in 73,575 shares. Daiwa Securities has 0.02% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 1,854 shares. Gideon Cap Advsrs reported 11,287 shares stake. Kistler holds 0.02% or 212 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.55M shares. The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.13% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding has 13,060 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 11,327 shares. 96,398 are owned by Fil Ltd. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 17,007 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James And has 0.04% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 135,162 shares.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $912.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 5,538 shares to 88,500 shares, valued at $14.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 18,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,641 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY).