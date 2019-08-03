As Viacom New (Put) (VIAB) Stock Rose, Holder Royal Bank Of Canada Has Boosted Its Holding; Cadence Bank Na Lifted Pepsico (PEP) Position

Royal Bank Of Canada increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (Put) (VIAB) by 45935.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada bought 643,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 644,500 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09M, up from 1,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Viacom Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $29.78. About 5.63 million shares traded or 54.00% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 09/04/2018 – Viacom Is Said to Want CBS to Raise Bid by More Than 20 Percent; 04/04/2018 – VIACOM WILL PROPOSE A COUNTER OFFER TO CBS BID – CNBC, CITING; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: ON TRACK FOR NEW ONLINE SERVICE LATER THIS YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Behind Leslie Moonves’ Crusade to Save CBS From Viacom; 13/04/2018 – CUGGINO: NOT SURE A VIACOM-CBS MERGER MAKES SENSE AT THIS POINT; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS IN COURT FILING IT EXPRESSED DISCOMFORT WITH THE CONTINUED CBS BOARD POSITION OF CHARLES GIFFORD GIVEN CERTAIN INCIDENTS THAT TOOK PLACE IN 2016 AND 2017; 25/04/2018 – Viacom 2Q Adj EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – CBS & Viacom deal talks remain in gridlock after Shari Redstone’s concessions fail to aid talks, sources say. CBS CEO Leslie Moonves & its special committee are said to be adamant that Bob Bakish not be a part of this deal, including being on the combined company’s board; 04/04/2018 – CBS ON FRIDAY VERBALLY COMMUNICATED TO VIACOM AN OFFER OF 0.55 CBS SHARES FOR EACH VIACOM SHARE; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: PARAMOUNT TV TO HIT $400M IN SALES THIS YEAR

Cadence Bank Na increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na bought 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 15,986 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 13,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $127.92. About 5.57M shares traded or 28.23% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours: CBS and Viacom Apparently Set a Date, OrganiGram Nixes Experiment – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “StreetInsider Deal Watch 07/26 – StreetInsider.com” published on July 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Activision Blizzard, Viacom and Advance Auto Parts – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Viacom Inc. (VIAB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Viacom Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:VIAB) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 54,804 shares to 79,249 shares, valued at $13.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apache Corp (Put) (NYSE:APA) by 61,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,600 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (TLT).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 48,845 shares. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.13% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 4,197 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments reported 5,520 shares. Spectrum invested in 0.04% or 1,171 shares. Hills Bankshares Trust invested in 48,174 shares or 1.59% of the stock. Hendley And Communications reported 20,383 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. The North Carolina-based Stearns Fin Group has invested 0.62% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.13% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Tower Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 19,716 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Com owns 4.96M shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Marshall & Sullivan Wa holds 2.93% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 32,493 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 329,643 shares. Wills Financial Grp Incorporated holds 45,314 shares or 3.77% of its portfolio. Opus Cap Gru Lc has 7,993 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co holds 223,660 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Does Pepsi Deserve More Credit for Q2 Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 9, 2019 : PEP, LNN – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley calls PepsiCo good, Coca-Cola better – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: QUAL, MMM, PEP, BLK – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.