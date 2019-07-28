As Viacom New Cl B (VIAB) Valuation Declined, Cove Street Capital Has Boosted Holding by $1.25 Million; Glynn Capital Management Has Increased Its Netflix (NFLX) Stake by $2.41 Million

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New Cl B (VIAB) by 24.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 44,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 225,513 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33M, up from 181,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 2.67 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has declined 1.64% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 10/04/2018 – `Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Scores Highest Rated Series Premiere in MTV History on Live+3; 03/04/2018 – CBS prepares below-market Viacom offer in reunion effort; 21/05/2018 – Pamela Kaufman Named President, Viacom/Nickelodeon Global Consumer Products; 03/04/2018 – CBS SUBMITTED BID FOR VIACOM THAT IS BELOW ITS MARKET VALUE; CBS SPECIAL COMMITTEE WANTS MOONVES, IANNIELLO TO LEAD COMBINED CO – CNBC, CITING; 17/05/2018 – CBS – IF CONSUMMATED, DIVIDEND WOULD ENABLE CO TO OPERATE AS AN INDEPENDENT, NON-CONTROLLED COMPANY AND MORE FULLY EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 04/04/2018 – CBS below-market bid for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources say; Viacom planning counteroffer; 02/04/2018 – CBS will make a bid to buy Viacom; 03/04/2018 – CBS, Viacom merger talks hit roadblock over who will be Moonves’ second-in-command; 25/04/2018 – Viacom reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue on Wednesday, as moves to sell rather than release its movies returned Paramount Pictures to profitability; 18/05/2018 – Drama intensifies as future of CBS-Viacom hangs in the balance

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 6,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 67,024 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.90M, up from 60,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $9.32 during the last trading session, reaching $335.78. About 10.85 million shares traded or 61.70% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q Rev $3.93B; 08/04/2018 – Fortune: Netflix Could Pull Films From Cannes in Response to Competition Ban; 08/05/2018 – Time Warner Views Netflix as a Fading Star via @NYTimes – this did not age well; 16/04/2018 – Millennial investors are loading up on Netflix ahead of earnings; 20/04/2018 – Funko Awarded 2018 Best Documentary Feature Film from San Diego Film Awards; 02/05/2018 – Hulu may have half the subscribers Netflix does, but it grew faster this quarter; 21/05/2018 – Obamas to Produce Netflix Movies and Shows Under Multiyear Deal; 05/04/2018 – Considering its growth possibilities, Cramer puts Spotify in a league with the likes of Netflix; 08/03/2018 – OBAMA IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO PROVIDE SHOWS FOR NETFLIX: NYT; 19/04/2018 – MONDO TV SPA MTV.Ml SAYS JOINS THE PRODUCTION CONSORTIUM OF PIANO NO MORI, A NEW SERIES WHICH WILL BE STREAMED BY NETFLIX WORLDWIDE

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $817.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc by 32,510 shares to 357,473 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alleghany Corp (NYSE:Y) by 1,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,230 shares, and cut its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT).

