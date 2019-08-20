As Viacom Class B (VIAB) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding; As Ehealth (EHTH) Shares Rose, Shannon River Fund Management Has Lifted by $16.31 Million Its Position

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Viacom Inc Class B (VIAB) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 15,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 113,480 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19 million, down from 128,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.66B market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $26.23. It is down 5.46% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: PARAMOUNT TO BE MEANINGFULLY PROFITABLE IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – Redstone family moves to cement control over CBS; 11/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Shari Redstone likely to fire Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 03/04/2018 – CBS Submits Initial Bid For Viacom At Price Below Market Value; 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is reportedly ‘likely’ to fire Les Moonves as CEO of CBS if the Viacom merger falls through; 06/03/2018 – Make Some Noise! Nickelodeon Renews Lip Sync Battle Shorties for Season Two; 17/05/2018 – CBS CBS.N TO CHALLENGE IN COURT NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC’S CHANGE TO BYLAWS REQUIRING SUPER MAJORITY VOTE ON DIVIDEND; 03/04/2018 – CBS submits below market value bid for Viacom; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM INC – RECOGNIZED PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING AND RELATED COSTS OF $185 MLN IN QUARTER; 04/04/2018 – Report on Business: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 105.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 263,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 511,650 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.90M, up from 248,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $103. About 175,874 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Loss/Shr 26c

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $339.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (NYSE:D) by 4,247 shares to 69,526 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 6,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hawk Ridge Capital LP has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 5,800 shares. Osterweis Mngmt invested 0.21% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd reported 2.47% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Pdts Prns Lc has invested 0.11% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 13,700 shares. The New York-based Shannon River Fund Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 5.57% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Prudential Fincl reported 30,235 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% or 2.92M shares. Fmr Ltd Company holds 1.64M shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc reported 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested in 10,089 shares.