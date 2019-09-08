As Viacom Class B (TTGT) Stock Price Rose, Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Lifted Position by $517,160; Applied Materials (AMAT) Stake Has Lifted by Washington Trust Bank

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Viacom Inc Class B (TTGT) by 269.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 18,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.41% . The institutional investor held 25,329 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $711,000, up from 6,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Viacom Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $650.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.43. About 61,612 shares traded. TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) has declined 21.33% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TTGT News: 09/05/2018 – TECHTARGET INC SEES FOR FULL YEAR, ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN $29 MLN AND $31 MLN; 09/05/2018 – TECHTARGET INC QTRLY SHR $0.07; 06/03/2018 TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 14/05/2018 – Ariel Investments LLC Exits Position in TechTarget; 09/05/2018 – TECHTARGET INC TTGT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $122.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – Google Named Official Cloud Sponsor of Actifio’s Data Driven 2018 Conference; 15/05/2018 – Ashford Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in TechTarget; 23/04/2018 – DJ TechTarget Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTGT); 09/05/2018 – TECHTARGET INC TTGT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $122 MLN TO $124 MLN; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Applied Materials (AMAT) by 18.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 31,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 203,276 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.06 million, up from 171,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Applied Materials for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.1. About 6.91 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd holds 0.05% or 9,053 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 3.97M shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins accumulated 11,967 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Co owns 3.34M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advisors Grp Inc Lc holds 19,892 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt holds 0.04% or 10,630 shares. Moreover, Financial Counselors has 0.2% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd has 0.11% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 62,877 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 546,180 shares. Ls Limited Liability Corp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Andra Ap reported 0.19% stake. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.12% or 1.62M shares. Franklin holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 2.56M shares. Waters Parkerson And Co Limited Liability accumulated 8,800 shares. 82,238 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding Sa.

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 14,779 shares to 1,300 shares, valued at $31,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IGF) by 127,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,318 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (EEM).

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (NYSE:T) by 1.01M shares to 49,629 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 9,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,604 shares, and cut its stake in Landec Corp (NYSE:X).