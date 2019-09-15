As Viacom Cl B (VIAB) Stock Price Rose, Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Decreased Stake; Hamilton Lane Advisors Maintains Position in Trupanion (TRUP)

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased its stake in Viacom Inc Cl B (VIAB) by 34.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 37,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 70,998 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12 million, down from 108,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Viacom Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.04. About 3.62 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 09/04/2018 – New York Post: CBS and Viacom still look set for a merger; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the so-called Tiffany Network and $VIAB; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS sues Redstones over Viacom merger; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM – PARAMOUNT PICTURES IS ON TRACK TO CONTINUE GROWING PROFITS FOR SECOND HALF OF FISCAL 2018 AND INTO FISCAL 2019; 09/04/2018 – CNBC: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 04/04/2018 – BREAKING: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 06/03/2018 – Make Some Noise! Nickelodeon Renews Lip Sync Battle Shorties for Season Two; 16/05/2018 – BET Networks Announces Official Nominees for the “BET Awards” 2018; 17/04/2018 – BET Networks Powers Black Influence with a Slate of New Original Scripted Series, Culture-Defining Specials and All-Star Talent

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) by 54.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 11,582 shares as the company's stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 32,849 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19 million, up from 21,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $27.02. About 181,464 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500.

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on November, 15. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 23.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $309.57 million for 8.57 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.67% negative EPS growth.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $53.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) by 26,537 shares to 244,553 shares, valued at $3.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 578,301 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT).

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "CBS and Viacom: It's Not Enough to Compete With Disney or Netflix – Nasdaq" on August 19, 2019