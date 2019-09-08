As Viacom Cl B (VIAB) Shares Rose, Capital International Investors Decreased by $54.68 Million Its Stake; Electronic Arts (EA) Shareholder Anderson Hoagland & Co Has Lifted Holding by $318,645

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in Viacom Inc Cl B (VIAB) by 59.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors sold 1.95M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 1.33M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.33M, down from 3.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Viacom Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $25.88. About 9.04M shares traded or 81.69% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 30/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint. Via @edmundlee:; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 92C, EST. 79C; 25/04/2018 – Viacom Rosy Results Poised to Boost Negotiating Stance With CBS; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 22/03/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $38; RATING NEUTRAL; 03/04/2018 – CBS SUBMITTED BID FOR VIACOM THAT IS BELOW ITS MARKET VALUE; CBS SPECIAL COMMITTEE WANTS MOONVES, IANNIELLO TO LEAD COMBINED CO – CNBC, CITING; 29/05/2018 – ABC loses prime TV showcase with ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SWCH, VIAB, CVV & CGIX; 29/05/2018 – Variety: Original `Roseanne’ Episodes Pulled From Viacom Cable Channels; 04/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: FB, OLLI & VIAB

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 50.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 3,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 9,745 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $952,000, up from 6,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $98.53. About 2.89 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts Drops Plan to Sell ‘Loot Boxes’ in ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Videogame; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Electronic Arts (EA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Electronic Arts (EA) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Need for Speed Heat Arrives on November 8th, Burning All Limits – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Esports and Lucrative Licenses Might Save Electronic Arts Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TSN, TWTR, EA – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten & Patten Incorporated Tn holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 12,377 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Company owns 0.06% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 39,924 shares. Triangle Wealth Mgmt holds 0.27% or 4,975 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn reported 1.75 million shares. Confluence Wealth Ltd Liability reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.04% or 74,965 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.2% or 190,261 shares. Eminence Lp reported 1.34 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 1,339 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Technology Crossover Mgmt Vii Ltd has 8.4% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Allstate reported 13,340 shares stake. Ubs Oconnor Llc has 146,556 shares. Dupont Capital Management accumulated 0.02% or 6,482 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt holds 7,639 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on November, 15. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 23.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $301.56 million for 8.51 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.67% negative EPS growth.

Capital International Investors, which manages about $232.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc B Adr by 1.67M shares to 32.07M shares, valued at $2.05B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.08M shares in the quarter, for a total of 24.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE).

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Viacom (VIAB) Up 2.7% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on June 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CBS-Viacom Merger: VIAB Stock Falls as Deal Nears Finalization – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 Insanely Cheap Media Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Implied FXD Analyst Target Price: $49 – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: The Merger That Cried Wolf – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 12, 2019.