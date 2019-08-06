As Vf (VFC) Stock Declined, Anderson Hoagland & Co Decreased Its Stake by $919,380; Gagnon Securities Has Increased Its Macys (M) Position by $378,048

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 32.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 15,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 64,361 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 48,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.61. About 3.24M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/05/2018 – MACY’S CFO SEES COMP SALES ON OWNED, LICENSED BASIS TO INCREASE 1 PCT TO 2 PCT FOR FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Walmart and other retailers look to follow Macy’s lead; 29/03/2018 – FINISH LINE INC QTRLY FINISH LINE MACY’S SALES INCREASED 8.5%; 23/05/2018 – Macy’s: Karen Hoguet to Remain in Advisory Role to Support Transition Until Feb. 2; 12/03/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $31 TARGET PRICE; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Sees International Tourists Spending Despite Policy Fears; 19/03/2018 – Shoptalk 2018: Macy’s Jeff Gennette Keeps Laser Focus on Customer; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of GSMSC Il 2010-C1; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s: Hoguet Will Continue in CFO Role Until Successor Named; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month

Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 55.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co sold 10,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 8,894 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 19,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $80.56. About 517,893 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 28/03/2018 – VF Corporation Appoints Steve Murray as Vice President, Strategic Projects; 19/03/2018 – VF IN PACT TO SELL NAUTICA® BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp: Nautica Deal Terms Undisclosed; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Nautica Transaction Closing in First Half; 23/04/2018 – Vans Opens Public Vote For The Ninth Annual Custom Culture Competition; 14/03/2018 – VF CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC AND PERFORMANCE-BASED LIFESTYLE FOOTWEAR BRAND, FROM ICON HEALTH & FITNESS; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp to Sell Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands; 24/04/2018 – VF Corp. Decreased Size of the Board to Eleven; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Icebreaker(R); 02/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value Adds VF Corp, Exits Aetna

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18M and $458.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everbridge Inc by 29,518 shares to 275,099 shares, valued at $20.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 24,127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,109 shares, and cut its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI).

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Meet Macyâ€™s Newest Collaboration With Dickâ€™s and Miracle-Gro – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Retail sector thrashed around by tariff anxiety – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Schneider National, Inc.’s (NYSE:SNDR) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Good Is Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) At Creating Shareholder Value? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “VF Corporation Appoints Denny Bruce as Dickies® Global Brand President – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “V.F. Corp.: Strong Q1 Confirms Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “V.F. Corp.: Well Managed, But Investors Should Proceed With Caution – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “VF (NYSE:VFC) Shareholders Booked A 40% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “VF Corp Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.90 million activity. Holtz Curtis A. also sold $2.14M worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) shares.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $512.33M for 15.61 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Anderson Hoagland & Co, which manages about $378.72 million and $166.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A Common Stock by 296 shares to 1,825 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 3,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,745 shares, and has risen its stake in Etf Vanguard Financials 25Bps (VFH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.07% stake. First In accumulated 2,440 shares. 18.54 million were accumulated by State Street Corp. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Co reported 7,472 shares. Schroder Invest Grp holds 0.09% or 607,265 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Wealth holds 0% or 50 shares. Motco reported 69,537 shares. Stewart And Patten Ltd Company has 160,641 shares. 1.52 million are owned by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Suntrust Banks owns 9,452 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg holds 0.11% or 1.42M shares. 14,027 are owned by Park National Oh. Waddell & Reed Fincl reported 2.39 million shares. Principal Grp Inc Inc has 1.29M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 40 shares.