As Vf (VFC) Shares Rose, Anderson Hoagland & Co Has Trimmed Stake; Mts Sys (Put) (MTSC) Share Price Rose While Equitec Specialists Trimmed Its Position

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Put) (MTSC) by 43.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,700 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 24,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Mts Sys Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $58.14. About 50,181 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 6.98% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Anticipates Restructuring Action to Be Completed by End of Fiscal Yr 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ MTS Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTSC); 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Backs 2018 Rev $780M-$820M; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q Adj EPS 45c; 13/03/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS – ACTIONS TO IMPACT 2 TEST CHINA MANUFACTURING FACILITIES WITH NO CHANGES ANTICIPATED IN U.S. OR EUROPEAN OPERATIONS FROM TRANSFER; 21/05/2018 – MTS Receives Energy Efficiency Award From Xcel Energy; 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems: Cuts Correspond to Transfer of Production in China to Contract Manufacturing Partne; 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems to Make Workforce Cuts, Plant Closures in Test Segment; 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems Sees Restructuring Action to be Completed by FY18 End; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q Rev $191.3M

Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 55.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co sold 10,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,894 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 19,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $87.77. About 500,136 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 30/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes the Sale of Its Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Rev $13.45B-$13.55B; 28/03/2018 – VF Corporation Appoints Steve Murray as Vice President, Strategic Projects; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 24/05/2018 – Monetate Names Dave Swarthout as Data Protection Officer; 30/04/2018 – VF Corp Completes the Sale of Its Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.48, REV VIEW $13.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Vans shoes maker VF’s quarterly revenue top estimates; 03/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ICEBREAKER®; 24/04/2018 – VF Corp. Decreased Size of the Board to Eleven

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (Prn) by 23.69 million shares to 28.23 million shares, valued at $40.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy by 237,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 276,594 shares, and has risen its stake in Epr Pptys (Call) (NYSE:EPR).

Analysts await MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 30.61% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.49 per share. MTSC’s profit will be $11.49M for 22.71 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by MTS Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.79% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold MTSC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 17.57 million shares or 1.54% more from 17.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 109,141 were reported by Dean Inv Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation. Millennium Limited Liability Company invested 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). 84,083 are held by Goldman Sachs Grp. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management has invested 0.87% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Seizert Prtn Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 5,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ftb Advsr holds 0% or 877 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 107,405 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ariel Ltd Co stated it has 1.63M shares. Ghp Investment Advisors stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Guyasuta Invest Advisors Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18,500 shares. Moreover, Pinebridge Investments LP has 0.02% invested in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 18,487 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Company has invested 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York holds 0.01% or 7,654 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 8,621 shares. Citigroup reported 31,670 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Wi has 0.13% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Shell Asset Mngmt Communications reported 28,364 shares stake. Alpha Windward Limited Co reported 0.04% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Co invested in 89,813 shares. Hilltop Hldg invested in 0.07% or 3,660 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests Incorporated has invested 0.62% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Schroder Invest Mngmt invested in 0.09% or 607,265 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.12% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Old Republic Int Corporation reported 178,500 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Moreover, Horan Capital Llc has 0.19% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). 211,073 are held by Aperio Group Limited Liability Company. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 126,369 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 1.83M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Essex Financial Inc reported 5,000 shares.

Anderson Hoagland & Co, which manages about $378.72M and $166.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) by 5,904 shares to 11,808 shares, valued at $719,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12,617 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Roche Holdings Ltd (RHHBY).

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $512.34 million for 17.01 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.