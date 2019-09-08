As Vf (VFC) Shares Declined, Capital World Investors Lifted Position by $31.82 Million; As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Value Declined, Schaller Investment Group Raised by $4.51 Million Its Holding

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 370,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 14.42 million shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25B, up from 14.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $87.61. About 1.63M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 06/03/2018 VF Corporation Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp: Nautica Deal Terms Undisclosed; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 51 PCT FOR 2019; 16/04/2018 – lululemon athletica Names Patrick Guido Chief Financial Officer; 19/03/2018 – VF CORP – ENTERED INTO DEAL TO SELL NAUTICA BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP LLC; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of Icebreaker®; 19/03/2018 – VF Corporation Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 05/04/2018 – Nine West nears bankruptcy with plan to sell footwear brand; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.48, REV VIEW $13.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $3.05 BLN VS $2.50 BLN

Schaller Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 171.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc bought 42,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 67,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $109.62. About 2.53 million shares traded or 16.47% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dollar Tree $Benchmark; 2NC1 FRN, 5Y, 7Y, 10Y; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $157,860 activity.

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ctrip.Com Intl Adr (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 4.73M shares to 12.14 million shares, valued at $360.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Square Inc Cl A by 5.84M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.47 million shares, and cut its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).