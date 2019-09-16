As Vf (VFC) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Davis R M Lowered Position; Investment Counselors Of Maryland Decreased Its Heartland Express (HTLD) Position by $13.95 Million; Stock Price Rose

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased its stake in Heartland Express Inc (HTLD) by 68.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 775,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 358,183 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.47M, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Heartland Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $21.67. About 223,572 shares traded. Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has risen 3.77% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.77% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLD News: 13/03/2018 – HTLD:KPMG SAYS CO. DIDN’T HAVE EFFECTIVE FINL-REPORTING CONTROL; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 23/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) on Behalf of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Heartland Express, Inc. Reports Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter of 2018; 25/04/2018 – Heartland Express 1Q EPS 16c; 13/03/2018 – Heartland Express, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Heartland Express 1Q Rev $156.7M; 11/05/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS, REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 11/05/2018 – Heartland Express, Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Authorization; 23/04/2018 – DJ Heartland Express Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTLD)

Davis R M Inc decreased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc sold 4,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 33,491 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93M, down from 37,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $88.42. About 947,005 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 28/03/2018 – Steve Murray Named VP, Strategic Projects at VF Corp; 05/04/2018 – VF Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – VF Corp. Decreased Size of the Board to Eleven; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.48, REV VIEW $13.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $85 TARGET PRICE; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA FROM ICON HEALTH; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.67 INCLUDING ITEMS; 14/03/2018 – VF to Enter Wearables Fitness Market

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $517.63 million for 17.00 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 333.33% EPS growth.

Analysts await Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 8.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.23 per share. HTLD’s profit will be $20.49 million for 21.67 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Heartland Express, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% negative EPS growth.

