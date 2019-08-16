As Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stock Value Declined, Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Upped Position; Putnam Managed Muni Income (PMM) Position Maintained by United Capital Financial Advisers Llc

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 1,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 34,507 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35M, up from 32,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $184.94. About 1.12M shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 01/05/2018 – L3 SIGNS PACT TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE TO AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL P; 05/03/2018 MFS Growth Fund Adds Vertex, Exits Equifax, Cuts Broadcom; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $640.8 MLN VS $714.7 MLN; 09/03/2018 – L3 management meets with bidders for Vertex divest, sources say [19:47 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 20/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Vertex battles with the U.K. over the price of its cystic fibrosis drug; 01/05/2018 – L3 SIGNS PACT TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE BUSINESS TO AMERICAN; 15/05/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD QTRLY NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS PER SHARE $0.01; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.76; 26/04/2018 – STAT Plus: New York panel votes to lower the cost of a pricey Vertex drug for cystic fibrosis; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR, VERTEX PROVIDE UPDATE ON FDA REVIEW OF CTX001 NDA

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased its stake in Putnam Managed Muni Income (PMM) by 29.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc bought 54,091 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 237,459 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 183,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Putnam Managed Muni Income for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $393.63M market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8. About 93,486 shares traded. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $804.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 5,697 shares to 54,065 shares, valued at $12.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 45,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,228 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold PMM shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 5.40 million shares or 7.79% less from 5.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56 billion and $14.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 8,756 shares to 305,743 shares, valued at $40.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 8,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,723 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income (JQC).