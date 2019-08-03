As Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stock Declined, Roosevelt Investment Group Has Boosted Its Holding by $2.46 Million; Mcdonald Capital Investors Trimmed Ecolab (ECL) Position by $5.80 Million

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) by 24.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 13,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 67,794 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.47 million, up from 54,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $178.39. About 1.57 million shares traded or 35.97% up from the average. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 09/03/2018 – L3 management meets with bidders for Vertex divest; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX 1Q ADJ REV $638.9M, EST. $622.2M; 01/05/2018 – L3 TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE FOR $540M IN CASH; 11/05/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP – LENDERS AGREED TO PROVIDE CO WITH $70 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES FOR A THREE-YEAR TERM; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Media slug change for Vertex Pharmaceuticals; 26/04/2018 – STAT Plus: New York panel votes to lower the cost of a pricey Vertex drug for cystic fibrosis; 29/05/2018 – Opiant Pharmaceuticals to Participate in The American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology 2018 Annual Meeting; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Provide Update on FDA Review of Investigational New Drug Application for CTX001 for the Treatment of Sickle Cell Disease; 04/05/2018 – L3’s Vertex sold for single-digit adjusted EBITDA multiple, sources say [23:50 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 13/04/2018 – Vertex Opens Offices in Amsterdam and Frankfurt to Expand European Presence

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 32,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 749,111 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.25 million, down from 782,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $199.99. About 1.14M shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Homrich & Berg holds 0.03% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 3,220 shares. Town & Country State Bank Dba First Bankers Trust reported 2,872 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Guardian LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Ww Asset Mngmt has 0.16% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Osborne Mngmt Lc reported 8,587 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 220,649 shares. Daiwa Sb Limited invested in 0.01% or 360 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 0.03% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 5,021 shares. Somerset Ltd Liability accumulated 4,511 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 22,621 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 2,881 shares. St Germain D J Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,186 shares. Argent accumulated 1,984 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Meeder Asset Management accumulated 0.04% or 3,185 shares. Btr Capital holds 0.32% or 9,295 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gardner Lewis Asset LP owns 34,507 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Sector Pension Board stated it has 30,496 shares. Guardian Trust Co has invested 0% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Sun Life Fin owns 434 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania holds 0.18% or 50,212 shares in its portfolio. Spectrum Management Grp Inc Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.33% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Hwg Partnership owns 9 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Llc has 3,510 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Moreover, Van Eck Assocs has 0.11% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Citigroup reported 255,109 shares stake. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.03% stake. Hartford Investment Mgmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 27,631 shares. Horizon Lc accumulated 1,331 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $33.10 million activity. The insider LEIDEN JEFFREY M sold $20.08M. On Monday, February 4 Sachdev Amit sold $2.38 million worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) or 12,722 shares. Shares for $440,813 were sold by Parini Michael on Monday, February 4. The insider Silva Paul M sold $759,367. Another trade for 18,309 shares valued at $3.41 million was sold by Arbuckle Stuart A.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $802.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Health Care Etf (VHT) by 6,806 shares to 9,487 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Class A by 1,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,381 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Healthcare (XLV).

