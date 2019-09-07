As Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Stock Declined, Orbimed Advisors Trimmed Its Position; Cohen & Steers Has Upped Its Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Holding by $3.75 Million as Stock Value Rose

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 216.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 81,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The institutional investor held 119,095 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, up from 37,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $51.82. About 128,995 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 27/03/2018 – NEP Showcases Innovative Solutions Supporting Discovery’s Inaugural Olympics Coverage at NAB 2018; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEP); 02/04/2018 – CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD – AFFILIATES OF NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, WILL CONTINUE TO BE OPERATOR UNDER A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT; 02/04/2018 – NextEra to Sell Six Generation Facilities in Ontario; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners 1Q EPS $1.21; 02/04/2018 – NextEra to sell Canadian wind and solar assets to CPPIB; 16/04/2018 – NEP: Oliver Pitkin to Continue as GM

Orbimed Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 177,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 955,300 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $175.73M, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $181.33. About 802,289 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 04/04/2018 – Q-State Biosciences and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Enter into Multi-Year Drug Discovery Collaboration; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Vertex Aerospace B2 Rating, Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS VERTEX AEROSPACE SERVICES CORPORATION TO RATING ‘B’; 24/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Partnership and Integration with SAP® Ariba® to Support Global Tax Functionality; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Hotelogix raises funds from Vertex Ventures, others – Mint; 24/05/2018 – Vertex Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 19/03/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX 1Q SYMDEKO REV. $34M, EST. $32.5M; 01/05/2018 – L3 Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Vertex Aerospace Business to Amer Industrial Partners; 16/04/2018 – Transformational Tax Executive Michael Davis Joins Vertex

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) by 547,975 shares to 25,688 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hsbc Holdings Plc 6.20 Pfd. A by 20,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,236 shares, and cut its stake in Four Corners Property Trust.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold NEP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 45.42 million shares or 2.50% more from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Mackay Shields Limited holds 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) or 375,000 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Mgmt Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 26,676 shares. Fmr Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Texas Yale invested in 159,010 shares. Raymond James And Associate invested in 83,988 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alps Advsr accumulated 0.02% or 47,591 shares. Telemus Lc has invested 0.1% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Royal State Bank Of Canada stated it has 208,904 shares. Tortoise Capital Advsr Ltd owns 3,593 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Neumeier Poma Invest Counsel Limited Liability Com holds 1.12M shares. First Lp holds 54,619 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. A D Beadell Inv Counsel Incorporated has 149,920 shares for 6.2% of their portfolio. Tiedemann Limited Liability Co reported 1.16% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 166,966 shares. Profund Advsr Limited has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Point72 Asset Management Lp reported 110,718 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Paloma Prns Mgmt Co holds 8,127 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 7,275 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt holds 19,027 shares. Cap Research Glob Investors owns 1.25 million shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp has 0.25% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). New England Research Mngmt invested in 1,250 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.16% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 39,879 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 4,195 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.02% or 943 shares. Mason Street Lc invested in 36,473 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Raymond James & Associates reported 396,432 shares stake.