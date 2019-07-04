As Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Share Price Declined, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Has Boosted Its Holding by $2.19 Million; Aurora Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Holding in T (TMUS) as Share Price Rose

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in T (TMUS) by 18.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 8,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,990 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, down from 45,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $75.82. About 2.08M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 16/04/2018 – T-MOBILE USA TO PAY $40 MILLION CIVIL PENALTY TO RESOLVE FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATION OVER RURAL CALL COMPLETION -STATEMENT; 03/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile agreed to merge, in a deal that values Sprint at $26.5 billion; 10/04/2018 – Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Earnings ‘Anti-Climactic’: Wells Fargo’s Fritzsche (Video); 27/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING:Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 27/04/2018 – Report on Business: T-Mobile and Sprint finalizing merger terms; 10/04/2018 – CNET: T-Mobile and Sprint restart merger talks … again

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab bought 11,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 144,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.56 million, up from 132,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $183.26. About 567,349 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 5.98% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 26/04/2018 – Vertex Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and Ivacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People with Cystic; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 62C; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG – U.S FDA HAS PLACED A CLINICAL HOLD ON IND FOR CTX001 FOR TREATMENT OF SICKLE CELL DISEASE; 01/05/2018 – L3 TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE TO AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS; 01/05/2018 – L3 Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Vertex Aerospace Business to American Industrial Partners; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $210.3M; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES & VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS ENTER PACT; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Booking, Exits Vertex; 04/05/2018 – Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 14/05/2018 – Fundlogic Adds Wells Fargo, Exits Cigna, Cuts Vertex: 13F

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $837.21M for 19.34 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.24% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: INCY, LIN, TMUS – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nikkei rally runs out of steam on fresh trade worries – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. Cellular Gets Millimeter Wave Spectrum, Eyes 5G Network – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “”Merger Monday” Returns: Pfizer Buying Array, T-Mobile-Sprint on Ice? – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5G Very Well May Be the Saving Grace for CenturyLink Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe Rusling holds 0.03% or 2,215 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd has invested 0.09% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Parkside Bancorp And has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Synovus Fincl Corp has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Wells Fargo Com Mn, California-based fund reported 638,255 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada stated it has 445 shares. The Kentucky-based Field And Main Commercial Bank has invested 0.96% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Mckinley Management Limited Com Delaware, a Unknown-based fund reported 338,860 shares. Florida-based Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corporation has invested 0.55% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Moreover, Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has 0.41% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 27,530 shares. Smithfield Tru Communications invested in 2,648 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). M&R Capital reported 0% stake. Toronto Dominion State Bank reported 75,388 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Shelton Cap Mgmt holds 5,140 shares.

More notable recent Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts In Focus – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Friday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Services – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Excited About Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:VRTX) 45% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019. More interesting news about Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Glaxo Inks Genome Research Deal With University of California – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 sales for $50.32 million activity. Sachdev Amit also sold $6.32 million worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) shares. 3,668 shares were sold by Parini Michael, worth $715,260. ALTSHULER DAVID sold $238,020 worth of stock or 1,223 shares. Arbuckle Stuart A sold 2,125 shares worth $411,145. 32,250 shares were sold by LEIDEN JEFFREY M, worth $6.01 million on Monday, February 4.