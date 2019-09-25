As Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Market Valuation Declined, Green Valley Investors Has Lowered Position by $6.27 Million; Greenhaven Associates Stake in Goldman Sachs (Gs) (GS) Has Increased by $7.04 Million

Green Valley Investors Llc decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 14.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc sold 34,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 205,256 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.64 million, down from 239,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $172.66. About 296,570 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 26/04/2018 – VERTEX REITERATES 2018 CF PRODUCT REV. GUIDANCE OF $2.65-$2.80B; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 81c; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE & VERTEX IN DRUG DISCOVERY PACT FOR OPTOPATCH PLATFORM; 23/04/2018 – STAT Plus: U.K. ministers urge Vertex to reach pricing deal on its cystic fibrosis drug; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $210.3M; 13/04/2018 – Vertex Opens Offices in Amsterdam and Frankfurt to Expand European Presence; 26/04/2018 – STAT Plus: New York panel votes to lower the cost of a pricey Vertex drug for cystic fibrosis; 03/05/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Participate in May Investor Conferences; 18/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Integration with Episerver; 04/05/2018 – L3’s Vertex sold for single-digit adjusted EBITDA multiple, sources say [23:50 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs (Gs) (GS) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 34,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 3.38 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $691.23M, up from 3.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs (Gs) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $210.71. About 745,061 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 25/04/2018 – Goldman Issues $914 Million Bond for Brazil’s Biggest Gas Plant; 08/05/2018 – AGCO CORP AGCO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADER; 21/03/2018 – Exclusive – Merchant hires former Goldman energy trading head; 19/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Had Pernod Ricard at Buy; 05/04/2018 – CONSOL HOLDING – BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, RAND MERCHANT, AND STANDARD BANK OF SOUTH AFRICA HAVE BEEN APPOINTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GS); 16/04/2018 – Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer, P.A. and The Cherundolo Law Firm, PLLC Announce Filing of Second Amended Class Action Complaint on; 18/04/2018 – In November, Goldman announced a $5 trillion sovereign fund with China Investment Corp to facilitate Chinese companies’ investment in American companies; 12/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Takes on Flow Traders, Jane Street in Europe ETFs; 12/03/2018 – HARVEY M. SCHWARTZ TO RETIRE FROM GOLDMAN SACHS, DAVID M. SOLOMON TO SERVE AS SOLE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Airbus Group Nv (Eadsy) (EADSY) by 4.01 million shares to 5.26M shares, valued at $186.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc. (Dhi) (NYSE:DHI) by 44,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (Tmhc) (NYSE:TMHC).

Analysts await Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 13.16% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.76 per share. VRTX’s profit will be $221.05 million for 50.19 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.13% negative EPS growth.

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 70,345 shares to 494,699 shares, valued at $111.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.