As Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Market Valuation Declined, A-R-T- Advisors Has Decreased Its Position; Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Shareholder 1832 Asset Management LP Trimmed Holding

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 62.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 21,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 12,955 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38M, down from 34,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $184.94. About 1.33M shares traded or 10.77% up from the average. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Booking, Exits Vertex; 09/04/2018 – Mass. governor defends Vertex drug pricing, saying ‘innovation is expensive’; 14/05/2018 – Fundlogic Adds Wells Fargo, Exits Cigna, Cuts Vertex: 13F; 11/05/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP – LENDERS AGREED TO PROVIDE CO WITH $70 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES FOR A THREE-YEAR TERM; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Pharmaceuticals Adds Shire, Exits Vertex; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and Ivacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People with Cystic; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – UNDER TERMS OF DEAL, Q-STATE WILL ALSO RECEIVE ROYALTIES ON DRUG SALES; 26/04/2018 – Vertex’s latest cystic fibrosis drug reports strong sales in first quarter since approval; 05/03/2018 MFS Growth Fund Adds Vertex, Exits Equifax, Cuts Broadcom; 19/03/2018 – Industry Veteran Mike Bernard Joins Vertex Chief Tax Office

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 20.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 4.09 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.23M, down from 5.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 5.40M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ MAINTAINS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET REV; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MondelÄ“z International to Acquire Majority Interest in Perfect Snacks® – GlobeNewswire” on June 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MondelÄ“z International Reports 2018 Results Nasdaq:MDLZ – GlobeNewswire” published on January 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MondelÄ“z International to Transfer Listing of Debt Securities to Nasdaq – GlobeNewswire” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stifel’s ‘Increased Confidence’ In Mondelez Prompts Price Target Lift – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS; Raises Outlook – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47 billion and $29.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 344,801 shares to 4.64M shares, valued at $216.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 5,502 shares to 7,490 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.