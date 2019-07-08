As Vertex Pharmaceuticals Com Stk (VRTX) Market Valuation Declined, Sivik Global Healthcare Has Decreased Holding by $915,000; As Vmware (VMW) Market Value Rose, Altfest L J & Company Increased Its Stake by $458,720

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 189.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc bought 9,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,905 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $709,000, up from 5,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $165.86. About 780,864 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 71.52% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.09% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 19/04/2018 – PE Hub: Uber picks VMware’s Zane Rowe as CFO: Bloomberg; 13/04/2018 – DELL IS SAID TO BE LEANING AGAINST REVERSE MERGER WITH VMWARE; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 17/04/2018 – Carl Icahn buys stake in software provider VMware – CNBC; 04/05/2018 – lnfinio Supports Newest VMware vSphere 6.7 Release; 18/05/2018 – DELL HAS STARTED TALKING TO HOLDERS OF ITS VMWARE TRACKING STOCK TO GAUGE INTEREST IN A MERGER WITH VMWARE – CNBC, CITING; 12/03/2018 – VMWARE INVESTOR SLAMS `TERRIBLE’ DELL TECHNOLOGIES DEAL TALKS; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: VMware’s Longtime Networking Chief Exits For A Position At Google; 18/05/2018 – Michael Dell’s Firm Mulls Deal With VMware Tracker — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Report: VMWare CFO likely to turn down job at Uber, slowing down ride-hailing giant’s race to IPO

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Com Stk (VRTX) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52M, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.12. About 464,168 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 5.98% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 01/05/2018 – L3 Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Vertex Aerospace Business to American Industrial Partners; 20/03/2018 – L-3’s Vertex draws Platinum Equity, Veritas, sources say [20:51 GMT20 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 20/04/2018 – L3 Vertex bidders submit refresh bids; 14/05/2018 – Fundlogic Adds Wells Fargo, Exits Cigna, Cuts Vertex: 13F; 13/04/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Present Data on Allogeneic CRISPR-based CAR-T Cell Therapies at AACR 2018; 04/05/2018 – L3’s Vertex sold for single-digit adjusted EBITDA multiple; 19/03/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP – ANTICIPATES PRICING AND MARGIN OF ITS SERVICES TO IMPROVE SLIGHTLY IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $640.8 MLN VS $714.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and Ivacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People with Cystic; 09/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $9.83 million activity. 30,095 shares valued at $4.42M were sold by GELSINGER PATRICK P on Friday, January 11. Shares for $2.39 million were sold by POONEN SANJAY.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goodwin Daniel L owns 1,500 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ashfield Capital Partners Llc has 0.05% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 2,698 shares. Forte Ltd Adv invested 1.86% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Johnson Fin Group Incorporated has invested 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Cypress Capital Group Inc owns 4,097 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank reported 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Blair William & Company Il reported 3,441 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 4.71M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 10,500 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance has 0% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 4,781 shares. C M Bidwell And Ltd, Hawaii-based fund reported 1,495 shares. 34 were accumulated by Earnest Llc. Delta Asset Management Llc Tn has 0% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 35 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co accumulated 0.01% or 10,468 shares. Smithfield accumulated 2,554 shares.

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $365.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,104 shares to 8,122 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr (TBF) by 9,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,143 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 insider sales for $50.32 million activity. Shares for $658,674 were sold by Parini Michael on Friday, February 1. LEIDEN JEFFREY M sold $6.01 million worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) on Monday, February 4. The insider Silva Paul M sold $573,182. Sachdev Amit had sold 35,095 shares worth $6.32 million. On Monday, February 4 ALTSHULER DAVID sold $780,598 worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) or 4,126 shares.

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21M and $271.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL) by 93,814 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $4.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Corp (NYSE:TMO) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corp Com Stk (NYSE:DHR).

Analysts await Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 20.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.62 per share. VRTX’s profit will be $192.09 million for 58.37 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.76% negative EPS growth.