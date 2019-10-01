As Vertex Energy (VTNR) Share Value Declined, Holder Prescott Group Capital Management Has Lowered Holding; As Emerson Electric Company (EMR) Shares Declined, Cullinan Associates Upped Position by $936,078

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR) by 52.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 462,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.29% . The hedge fund held 413,403 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $624,000, down from 875,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vertex Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 10.53% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1.26. About 999 shares traded. Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) has risen 34.60% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.60% the S&P500. Some Historical VTNR News: 30/05/2018 – CRISPR, VERTEX PROVIDE UPDATE ON FDA REVIEW OF CTX001 NDA; 10/05/2018 – NORTHERN VERTEX APPOINTS BILL MARTINICH GENERAL MANAGER; 28/03/2018 – ATIDOT SAYS RAISED $5 MLN IN SERIES A FUNDING; ROUND WAS LED BY VERTEX VENTURES; 11/05/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP – IN ADDITION TO SENIOR SECURED FACILITIES, AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR ADDITIONAL $20 MLN ACCORDION FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Provide Update on FDA Review of Investigational New Drug Application for CTX001 for the Treatmen; 09/03/2018 – L3 management meets with bidders for Vertex divest; 01/05/2018 – L3 SIGNS PACT TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE BUSINESS TO AMERICAN; 04/05/2018 – Watchdog says Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Hotelogix raises funds from Vertex Ventures, others – Mint; 24/04/2018 – Vertex Provides Customer Platform to DC Water

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Company (EMR) by 19.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 14,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 86,233 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.75M, up from 72,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $67.18. About 1.31M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES EMR CFR TO B3 FROM B2; 05/03/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Statistical Dead Heat in PA 18th Congressional Special Election; 27/03/2018 – REPSOL SELECTS EMERSON FOR MULTI-YEAR EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGY; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises Full-Year Guidance; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES IN MAY 2023, REPLACES A SIMILAR $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED APRIL 30, 2014; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON SEES 2018 EPS $3.10-$3.20, SAW $3.05-$3.15, EST. $3.13; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Emerson Chairman and CEO David Farr to Deliver Keynote at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2018

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $410.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 10,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEMKT:UUUU).

