As Vertex Energy (VTNR) Share Price Declined, Segment Wealth Management Lifted Holding; Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Increases Holding in Dominion Energy (D)

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR) by 333.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 361,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.29% . The institutional investor held 469,561 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $709,000, up from 108,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Vertex Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.64M market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $1.155. About 44,740 shares traded. Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) has risen 34.60% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.60% the S&P500. Some Historical VTNR News: 01/05/2018 – L3 TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE FOR $540M IN CASH; 16/04/2018 – Transformational Tax Executive Michael Davis Joins Vertex; 20/04/2018 – DJ Vertex Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTNR); 24/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Partnership and Integration with SAP® Ariba® to Support Global Tax Functionality; 13/04/2018 – Vertex Opens Offices in Amsterdam and Frankfurt to Expand European Presence; 14/05/2018 – Fundlogic Adds Wells Fargo, Exits Cigna, Cuts Vertex: 13F; 11/05/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP – LENDERS AGREED TO PROVIDE CO WITH $70 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES FOR A THREE-YEAR TERM; 01/05/2018 – L3 Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Vertex Aerospace Business for $540 Million in Cash; 24/04/2018 – Vertex Provides Customer Platform to DC Water; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Vertex Securities for Apr 01 to Mar 31

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 6,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 147,382 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.40M, up from 140,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $80.92. About 2.98 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00M and $491.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (SKYY) by 23,560 shares to 26,170 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Finance Llc reported 468,389 shares stake. Motco accumulated 53,661 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp invested 0.08% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 49,628 were accumulated by Bragg Fincl Advsrs. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 3,931 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa has 8.48M shares. Rowland And Invest Counsel Adv reported 3,473 shares stake. Aspiriant Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Hyman Charles D reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Regions Finance Corp reported 792,929 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 0.19% or 65.52 million shares. Opus Management Inc owns 44,800 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Csat Inv Advisory Lp invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com holds 94,898 shares. Hennessy Advsr owns 2.17% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 584,877 shares.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 174,801 shares to 3,459 shares, valued at $320,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,611 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).