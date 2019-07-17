As Vermilion Energy (VET) Valuation Declined, Holder Toron Capital Markets Has Boosted Holding; As Affimed N V (AFMD) Share Price Rose, Holder Brookside Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $3.42 Million

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 26,549 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 760,181 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.77M, up from 733,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $21.27. About 146,882 shares traded. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 32.43% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 26/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy 1Q FFO C$1.29/Shr; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – INCREASING 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET TO $430 MLN TO REFLECT ADDITIONAL CAPITAL ACTIVITY ASSOCIATED WITH ACQUIRED ASSETS; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – SPARTAN SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE AN ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.41 PER SHARE BASED ON SHARE EXCHANGE RATIO ($2.76 PER VERMILION SHARE); 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP – PRO FORMA ARRANGEMENT, VERMILION IS EXPECTED TO HAVE AN ALL-IN PAYOUT RATIO OF <90% AND A DECLINE RATE OF <19% IN 2018; 16/04/2018 - VERMILION ENERGY INC - ACQUISITION IS ACCRETIVE ON A FULLY-DILUTED PER SHARE BASIS FOR ALL PERTINENT METRICS; 17/04/2018 - VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/04/2018 - MOODY'S: VERMILION PURCHASE OF SPARTAN IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 26/04/2018 - VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO QUARTERLY FFO SHR C$1.29; 26/04/2018 - VERMILION ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 16/04/2018 - Moody's: Vermilion Acquisition Of Spartan Is Credit Positive

Brookside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 36.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookside Capital Management Llc sold 856,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.51 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33M, down from 2.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.05. About 150,541 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 49.13% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 4.1% Position in Affimed; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ

Brookside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 454,246 shares to 705,860 shares, valued at $35.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Affimed N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -633.33% negative EPS growth.