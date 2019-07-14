As Vermilion Energy (VET) Stock Price Declined, Guardian Capital LP Has Raised Stake; Yandex N V (YNDX) Valuation Rose While Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Lifted by $5.95 Million Its Holding

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 227,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.64M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.03 million, up from 3.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.9. About 584,437 shares traded or 43.03% up from the average. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 32.43% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Negotiates Extension of Revolving Credit Facility; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP – PRO FORMA ARRANGEMENT, VERMILION IS EXPECTED TO HAVE AN ALL-IN PAYOUT RATIO OF <90% AND A DECLINE RATE OF <19% IN 2018; 28/05/2018 - Spartan Energy Closes Arrangement With Vermilion Energy; 26/04/2018 - Vermilion Energy 1Q EPS C$0.21; 28/05/2018 - Vermilion Energy: Credit Facility Extended to May 31, 2022; 28/05/2018 - VERMILION TO INCREASE TOTAL FACILITY AMOUNT TO $1.6B FROM $1.4B; 16/04/2018 - SPARTAN ENERGY - SPARTAN SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE AN ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.41 PER SHARE BASED ON SHARE EXCHANGE RATIO ($2.76 PER VERMILION SHARE); 16/04/2018 - VERMILION ENERGY - BOARD OF CO, SPARTAN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED ARRANGEMENT, RECOMMENDED THAT SPARTAN SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF ARRANGEMENT; 26/04/2018 - VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO QUARTERLY FFO SHR C$1.29; 13/04/2018 VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$50 FROM C$47

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.17M, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $40.33. About 2.16M shares traded or 1.09% up from the average. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M

