As Vermilion Energy (VET) Stock Declined, Guardian Capital LP Has Lifted by $5.47 Million Its Holding; As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Holder Evanson Asset Management Has Lowered Holding by $369,684

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 1,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 125,713 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.88M, down from 127,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $957.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $5.43 during the last trading session, reaching $211.93. About 11.59M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – Ive also said the company has learned from some of the Watches’ forays into new materials like gold and ceramic, offering a rare hint into Apple’s thinking for future product designs; 13/04/2018 – Lawmakers question FBI over San Bernardino suit against Apple; 11/04/2018 – Schusser may provide the missing link between Apple’s ambitions in television, music, and artificial intelligence, by bringing all of these elements under one leader; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple”; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD GOES ON SALE TODAY, IN STORES THIS WEEK; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Business should be more about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI; 10/04/2018 – Postal Leadership Gap, Seaspan’s Consolidating Plans, Apple Seeks Sustainable Suppliers; 13/04/2018 – Apple could easily double its dividend and still just match other tech company payouts: Analyst; 09/04/2018 – APPLE’S ENTIRE BUSINESS NOW POWERED WITH CLEAN ENERGY WORLDWIDE; 12/04/2018 – Tech Today: Apple HomePod a Dud, Nice PC Numbers, Zuck’s Mixed Reviews — Barron’s Blog

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 227,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.81% . The institutional investor held 3.64M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.03M, up from 3.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $15.23. About 183,148 shares traded. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY TO BUY SPARTAN ENERGY,IMPLIED VALUE ~C$1.4B; 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – WITHOUT INCLUSION OF SPARTAN ASSETS, CO EXPECTS PRODUCTION TO INCREASE EACH QUARTER THROUGHOUT 2018; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy: Spartan Deal Expected to Close on or About June 15; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – ON DEAL CLOSING, ALSO INTEND TO ELIMINATE 2% DISCOUNT REGARDING DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN, BEGINNING WITH JUNE 2018 DIVIDEND; 13/04/2018 VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$50 FROM C$47; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Negotiates Extension of Revolving Credit Facility; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY: VALUE INCL. NET DEBT ASSUMPTION,COST PAYMENTS; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Vermilion Acquisition Of Spartan Is Credit Positive; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Maintains Roughly Same Unused Credit Capacity as Before Acquisition

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 18,722 shares to 200,479 shares, valued at $18.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,411 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

