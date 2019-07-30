As Vermilion Energy (VET) Share Price Declined, Sit Investment Associates Lifted Position by $373,440; Covalent Partners Maintains Stake in Nabors Industries LTD (NBR)

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) by 44.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 15,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,175 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 34,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.09. About 498,658 shares traded or 2.87% up from the average. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 32.43% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – ACQUISITION IS ACCRETIVE ON A FULLY-DILUTED PER SHARE BASIS FOR ALL PERTINENT METRICS; 27/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Inc. Reports Voting Results of Election of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy 1Q EPS C$0.21; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION REVISES ’18 OUTPUT VIEW TO 86K-90K BOE/D VS 75K-77.5K; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION SEES DEAL ADDING TO PRODUCTION/FFO, RESERVES; 27/04/2018 – Illinois.gov: Governor Rauner Requests SBA Assistance for Iroquois, Kankakee and Vermilion Counties for February Floods; 28/05/2018 – VERMILION TO INCREASE TOTAL FACILITY AMOUNT TO $1.6B FROM $1.4B; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY REPORTS STRATEGIC COMBINATION WITH VERMILION; 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – WITHOUT INCLUSION OF SPARTAN ASSETS, CO EXPECTS PRODUCTION TO INCREASE EACH QUARTER THROUGHOUT 2018; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy: Spartan Deal Expected to Close on or About June 15

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 163.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 345,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 556,480 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, up from 210,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 15.95% or $0.335 during the last trading session, reaching $2.435. About 13.89M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 53.42% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 17/05/2018 – Nabors 21.7% Owned by Hedge Funds; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Offerings of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54M and $52.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 13,104 shares to 233,000 shares, valued at $6.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 11,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,135 shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $359,065 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Comml Bank De invested in 0% or 11,488 shares. 437,055 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0.01% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Optimum Investment Advsrs reported 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Everence Mgmt invested in 123,570 shares. Raymond James & Associates invested 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Arizona State Retirement holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 503,672 shares. Elm Ridge Lc stated it has 746,226 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Co owns 27,400 shares. Parametric Port Limited Company owns 5.12 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 20,191 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 1.90 million shares. Smithfield Trust Company invested in 210 shares or 0% of the stock. Whittier Trust invested in 171 shares or 0% of the stock.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dreyfus High Yield Strategies (DHF) by 203,332 shares to 487,301 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mitsubishi Ufj Finl Group Adr (NYSE:MTU) by 77,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 281,300 shares, and cut its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons Sa (NYSE:OEC).