As Vermilion Energy (VET) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Fiera Capital Trimmed Holding by $2.07 Million; Hcp (HCP) Holder Sun Life Financial Has Cut Position as Market Value Rose

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 86,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.81% . The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.18M, down from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.80% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $14.09. About 876,664 shares traded or 53.39% up from the average. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy: Credit Facility Extended to May 31, 2022; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy to Acquire Spartan Energy for C$1.4 Billion; 28/05/2018 – Spartan Energy Closes Arrangement With Vermilion Energy; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION REVISES ’18 OUTPUT VIEW TO 86K-90K BOE/D VS 75K-77.5K; 16/04/2018 – Spartan Energy Corp. Announces Strategic Business Combination With Vermilion Energy Inc; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – ARRANGEMENT INCLUDES A RECIPROCAL BREAK FEE OF $40 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy: Spartan Deal Expected to Close on or About June 15; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion to Buy Spartan Energy for C$1.23 Billion (Correct); 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Negotiates Extension of Revolving Credit Facility; 28/05/2018 – VERMILION GETS EXTENSION OF REVOLVING CREDIT LINE

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 33.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 23,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 46,713 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 70,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 2.01M shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 FFO $1.73-1.79/Share; 15/03/2018 – HCP SELLS TANDEM MEZZANINE LOAN INVESTMENT FOR $112M; 07/05/2018 – Dir Garvey Gifts 100 Of HCP Inc; 22/05/2018 – Medicx Launches PROximity HCP For Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting of Healthcare Practitioners; 20/04/2018 – DJ HCP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCP); 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Net $40.2M; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q EPS 8c; 16/03/2018 – HCP Inc. CEO Thomas M. Herzog 2017 Total Compensation $7.3M; 22/03/2018 – MOROCCO ANNUAL INFLATION RATE AT 1.8% IN FEBRUARY: HCP; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q FFO 47c/Shr

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 79,323 shares to 82,369 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 61,209 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 1.78 million shares to 3.24M shares, valued at $29.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Silvercrest Metals Inc by 137,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

More notable recent Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A â€œCheat Sheetâ€ for Finding Great Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “15 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Energy Sector Update for 07/29/2019: CVEO,OIS,COG,VET,VET.TO – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Vermilion Energy a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.