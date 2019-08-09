As Vermilion Energy (VET) Share Price Declined, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Lowered Its Holding; As Rollins Com (ROL) Share Price Declined, Williams Jones & Associates Raised Stake

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Rollins Inc Com (ROL) by 137.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 11,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.72% . The institutional investor held 19,460 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $810,000, up from 8,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Rollins Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.14. About 438,069 shares traded. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has declined 7.51% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 24/04/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 13/03/2018 – Rollins, Inc. And Northwest Pest Control Receive 2018 Top Workplaces Award From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution; 30/05/2018 – Rollins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ROLLINS 1Q EPS 22C, EST. 23C (2 EST.); 19/03/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Announces Appointment of Julie K. Bimmerman to Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations; 17/04/2018 – ROLLINS TO ENHANCE EMPLOYEE BENEFITS DUE TO TAX REFORM; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q Net $48.5M; 27/04/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Receives United Way’s Child Well-Being Impact Fund Champion Award; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q Rev $408.7M; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q EPS 22c

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 125,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.81% . The hedge fund held 952,175 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.52 million, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.54. About 267,535 shares traded. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP – PRO FORMA ARRANGEMENT, VERMILION IS EXPECTED TO HAVE AN ALL-IN PAYOUT RATIO OF <90% AND A DECLINE RATE OF <19% IN 2018; 16/04/2018 - Spartan Energy Corp. Announces Strategic Business Combination With Vermilion Energy Inc; 16/04/2018 - VERMILION ENERGY - ON DEAL CLOSING, ALSO INTEND TO ELIMINATE 2% DISCOUNT REGARDING DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN, BEGINNING WITH JUNE 2018 DIVIDEND; 16/04/2018 - VERMILION SEES DEAL ADDING TO PRODUCTION/FFO, RESERVES; 16/04/2018 - Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Spartan Energy Corp; 26/04/2018 - Vermilion Energy 1Q FFO C$1.29/Shr; 26/04/2018 - VERMILION ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 28/05/2018 - Vermilion Energy Increases Total Facility Amount to $1.6B From $1.4B; 26/04/2018 - Vermilion Energy 1Q EPS C$0.21; 16/04/2018 - SPARTAN ENERGY REPORTS STRATEGIC COMBINATION WITH VERMILION

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95B and $4.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4,622 shares to 30,180 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 4,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,155 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.86, from 4.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold ROL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 127.43 million shares or 49.65% less from 253.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Invest Mgmt Limited stated it has 16,060 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 0% or 9,770 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Limited has 0.04% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 54,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management has 91,959 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 5,904 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0.02% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 128,855 shares. 78,090 are held by Asset Mngmt One Comm. Federated Investors Pa invested 0% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). 6,555 are held by Canandaigua Natl National Bank & Trust Co. 45 were accumulated by Fil Limited. Paloma Prtnrs Management Company stated it has 12,841 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Marco Inv Ltd Llc holds 0.1% or 13,500 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 11,586 shares. 10,243 were accumulated by Keybank National Association Oh.

More notable recent Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rollins: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rollins: Everything Is Right Except For The Price – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why Shares of Rollins Plunged on Wednesday – Motley Fool” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With 21% Earnings Growth, Did Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

More notable recent Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Before You Buy Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET), Consider Its Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces $0.23 CDN Cash Dividend for July 15, 2019 Payment Date – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vermilion begins oil drilling in Croatia – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Vermilion Energy Inc. Confirms Second Quarter 2019 Release Date and Conference Call and Webcast Details – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “More on Vermilion Energy mixed Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.