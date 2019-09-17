As Vermilion Energy (VET) Share Price Declined, Highstreet Asset Management Has Raised Position; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Share Value Declined While Springbok Capital Management Has Raised Holding

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 290.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 1,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The hedge fund held 2,075 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $649,000, up from 532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $284.73. About 81,532 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 30/04/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi circle October 28 on the calendar as the FDA begins a speedy review of the world’s 6th PD-1/L1 checkpoint; 15/05/2018 – Sectoral Adds Array BioPharma, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 03/05/2018 – $REGN Did Len pull a Musk this morning as BTIG analyst described?; 22/04/2018 – DJ Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REGN); 01/05/2018 – REGENERON & SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT® (ALIROCUMAB); 31/05/2018 – Clearside Biomedical Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of CLS-TA Used with Eylea in Patients with Diabetic Macular Edema; 05/03/2018 Nation’s Brightest Young Scientists Display Trailblazing Research at the Regeneron Science Talent Search; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts to Pass on Savings to Eligible Patients From Participating Comml Health Plans; 02/05/2018 – A tiny biotech’s plot to frustrate Regeneron and Sanofi runs into a safety problem; 19/03/2018 – With Novartis and Roche gunning to carve up Eylea franchise, Regeneron has another PhIII success story to tell

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) by 33.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 386,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.81% . The institutional investor held 1.55 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.77M, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $17.58. About 559,546 shares traded. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Increases Total Facility Amount to $1.6B From $1.4B; 13/04/2018 VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$50 FROM C$47; 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – WITHOUT INCLUSION OF SPARTAN ASSETS, CO EXPECTS PRODUCTION TO INCREASE EACH QUARTER THROUGHOUT 2018; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP – PRO FORMA ARRANGEMENT, VERMILION IS EXPECTED TO HAVE AN ALL-IN PAYOUT RATIO OF <90% AND A DECLINE RATE OF <19% IN 2018; 28/05/2018 - VERMILION TO INCREASE TOTAL FACILITY AMOUNT TO $1.6B FROM $1.4B; 26/04/2018 - VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO QUARTERLY FFO SHR C$1.29; 28/05/2018 - Vermilion Energy Negotiates Extension of Revolving Credit Facility; 27/04/2018 - Illinois.gov: Governor Rauner Requests SBA Assistance for Iroquois, Kankakee and Vermilion Counties for February Floods; 17/04/2018 - S&PGR Places Vermilion Energy Ratings On Watch Positive; 28/05/2018 - VERMILION ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF ACQUISITION OF SPARTAN ENERGY CORP. AND CREDIT FACILITY EXTENSION AND INCREASE

Since September 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $48.61 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.02, from 1.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold REGN shares while 179 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 71.24 million shares or 0.02% less from 71.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 11,510 shares. First Personal Fincl owns 64 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 191,582 shares. Amp Capital has invested 0.07% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Kelly Lawrence W And Assocs Ca stated it has 0.22% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 1,311 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co owns 72,686 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. The Texas-based Service Automobile Association has invested 0.17% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Assetmark has 19 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 20 were accumulated by Fil Limited. Captrust Financial Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Boston Common Asset Ltd Liability Company has 0.67% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 17,165 shares. Natixis accumulated 58,307 shares. Johnson Gp holds 2,951 shares. High Pointe Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 1.89% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 5,086 shares to 114 shares, valued at $14,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 26,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236 shares, and cut its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).