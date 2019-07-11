As Vermilion Energy (VET) Market Value Declined, Holder Cushing Asset Management LP Decreased by $1.05 Million Its Stake; Jcsd Capital Lowered Its Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) Holding by $650,000

Cushing Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp sold 43,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 267,937 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62M, down from 311,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.73. About 498,228 shares traded or 23.53% up from the average. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 32.43% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY REPORTS STRATEGIC COMBINATION WITH VERMILION; 26/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy 1Q EPS C$0.21; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy: Credit Facility Extended to May 31, 2022; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – BOARD OF CO, SPARTAN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED ARRANGEMENT, RECOMMENDED THAT SPARTAN SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF ARRANGEMENT; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – ON DEAL CLOSING, ALSO INTEND TO ELIMINATE 2% DISCOUNT REGARDING DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN, BEGINNING WITH JUNE 2018 DIVIDEND; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY TO BUY SPARTAN ENERGY,IMPLIED VALUE ~C$1.4B; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION REVISES ’18 OUTPUT VIEW TO 86K-90K BOE/D VS 75K-77.5K; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP – PRO FORMA ARRANGEMENT, VERMILION IS EXPECTED TO HAVE AN ALL-IN PAYOUT RATIO OF <90% AND A DECLINE RATE OF <19% IN 2018; 16/04/2018 - VERMILION SEES DEAL ADDING TO PRODUCTION/FFO, RESERVES; 16/04/2018 - Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Spartan Energy Corp

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 235,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, down from 260,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Pacific Premier Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $31.05. About 253,344 shares traded. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) has declined 27.62% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PPBI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPBI); 28/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Director Michael Pfau Won’t Stand for Re-Election; Board Size Reduced to 9 From 10; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Avg; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 01/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c; 09/03/2018 Pacific Premier Bancorp Volume Jumps Almost 10 Times Average; 09/05/2018 – Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 22/05/2018 – PACIFIC PREMIER BANCORP INC – GRANDPOINT’S STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED PROPOSED DEAL BY WRITTEN CONSENT; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Pacific Premier Bancorp

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99 billion and $2.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11,160 shares to 56,000 shares, valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 37,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

Analysts await Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 55.56% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.18 per share. VET’s profit will be $43.42M for 19.40 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Vermilion Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold PPBI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 50.64 million shares or 1.32% more from 49.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Retail Bank Of Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 726,057 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Sg Americas Ltd Llc has 20,230 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Mngmt Ltd stated it has 564,430 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 0% invested in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 57,278 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) for 1,878 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI). Vanguard Gp holds 5.55 million shares. Manufacturers Life Co The invested in 0.04% or 1.38M shares. Stifel Financial Corporation holds 0.01% or 66,813 shares in its portfolio. State Street has 1.75 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.01% or 46,257 shares. 89,415 are owned by First Manhattan. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).