As Verizon (VZ) Valuation Declined, Excalibur Management Has Lifted Its Holding; As Ensco Plc (ESV) Market Value Declined, Gramercy Funds Management Decreased Its Position

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 71.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 547,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 213,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, down from 760,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01 million shares traded or 27.45% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%; 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME); 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $57.63. About 10.08 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Co (NYSE:CSL) by 7,003 shares to 79,357 shares, valued at $9.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,809 are owned by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation accumulated 274,906 shares. Webster Fincl Bank N A reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Paloma Mgmt Com holds 3,760 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oak Ridge Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.48% or 541,900 shares in its portfolio. Trustco State Bank N Y holds 1.86% or 27,965 shares. 8,184 are held by Lafayette. Alphamark Limited Liability holds 66,421 shares. Washington Savings Bank holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 21,216 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.87% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Advsrs Preferred Ltd Com invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Republic Investment Management, a California-based fund reported 1.65 million shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id invested in 0.05% or 9,698 shares. 178,373 are owned by Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Lc.

