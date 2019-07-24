As Verizon (VZ) Stock Value Rose, Excalibur Management Upped Its Holding; Baldwin Investment Management Increases Stake in Nvidia (NVDA)

Baldwin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 88.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc bought 3,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,655 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, up from 3,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $177.06. About 6.34M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 19/04/2018 – Kraken Joins NVIDIA lnception Program; 11/04/2018 – Crypto Mining: New z-enemy-1.05a Closed Source Ravencoin (RVN) Nvidia GPU Miner; 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests across the globe after the fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and lnspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 09/04/2018 – Nvidia Rising: All Roads in AI Lead to Them, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Uber avoids legal battle with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Adj EPS $2.05; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $55.86. About 6.71 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.11; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUY BACK $2.5B FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB. 21, 2025

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in P & G (NYSE:PG) by 4,040 shares to 32,581 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on July 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why the AT&T Super-High Dividend Yield Still Seems Safe – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon adds 5G service to Denver and Providence – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon links with Zoom to enhance global customers’ business communications choices – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

