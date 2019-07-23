As Verizon (VZ) Stock Value Rose, Excalibur Management Has Increased Its Stake by $300,015; Schwab Charles Investment Management Increases Stake in Silgan Holdings (SLGN)

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $55.5. About 14.90 million shares traded or 11.57% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 09/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at Conference May 14; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS; 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 47,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 681,309 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.19M, up from 633,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Silgan Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $30.08. About 476,964 shares traded. Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has risen 10.02% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGN News: 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.03-Adj EPS $2.13; 12/04/2018 – Silgan Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 50C TO 54C; 30/05/2018 – Silgan Announces Completion of Amendment to Senior Secured Credit Facility; 23/04/2018 – DJ Silgan Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLGN); 12/03/2018 Silgan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Silgan Holdings Outlook To Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 03/05/2018 – Silgan Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN CONFIRMS FULL YEAR EARNINGS OUTLOOK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold SLGN shares while 54 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 0.17% less from 70.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Assocs has 24,046 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus has 0% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Financial Bank Of America De holds 0% or 279,478 shares. Cornercap Counsel has 0.17% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Ftb Advsr Inc reported 709 shares stake. Tower Limited Com (Trc) reported 2,162 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 141,908 shares stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 81,810 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability owns 7,100 shares. Zacks Inv Mngmt reported 75,949 shares stake. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Amer Century Companies holds 0.04% or 1.17M shares in its portfolio. Macquarie stated it has 3,239 shares.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 19,128 shares to 396,914 shares, valued at $22.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 45,508 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.45M shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag owns 21.39 million shares. Vaughan Nelson Mngmt LP accumulated 25,750 shares. Moreover, Pettee Investors Inc has 1.08% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 28,889 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Co has invested 1.09% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Gladius Limited Partnership invested 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First City Mngmt Inc stated it has 1.71% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Da Davidson & has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Chemung Canal Co reported 138,361 shares or 1.95% of all its holdings. Cornerstone has 0.11% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 19,045 shares. Cypress Capital Grp accumulated 1.18% or 97,524 shares. Narwhal Mngmt holds 1.13% or 87,503 shares in its portfolio. Symphony Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 17,566 shares. F&V Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 156,791 shares. 30,500 are owned by Banque Pictet & Cie Sa. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 0.71% or 2.01M shares.

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Co (NYSE:CSL) by 7,003 shares to 79,357 shares, valued at $9.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.