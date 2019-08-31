As Verizon (VZ) Stock Price Declined, Excalibur Management Lifted by $300,015 Its Position; As Cree (CREE) Shares Declined, Holder First Eagle Investment Management Has Upped Its Position

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.96 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.11; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT DUNNE ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cree Inc (CREE) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 15,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The hedge fund held 562,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.18 million, up from 547,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $42.93. About 1.34 million shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 20/03/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $45; 08/05/2018 – Cree Brings Highest Reliability to Broadest Family of Metal COB LED Designs; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q Rev $390M-$410M; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY 002782.SZ SAYS U.S. COMPANY CREE INC APPLIES FOR ARBITRATION AT THE ICC DUE TO DISPUTE OVER COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Adj EPS 4c; 24/04/2018 – Cree Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q Net Loss $34M-$38M; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 10/04/2018 – Dallas ISD: Parent Conference: Believe in Abilities! / Conferencia de Padres: ¡Cree en las Capacidades!

More notable recent Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors Setting the Tone for Cree (CREE) in Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cree, Inc. (CREE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cree dips 2.1% after Piper Jaffray turns bearish – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cree Revises Fourth-Quarter Outlook on Huawei Headwinds – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BZUN, CREE, MSGN and TGT among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 5,575 shares to 644,522 shares, valued at $394.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 21,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.51 million shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

