As Verizon (VZ) Stock Declined, Excalibur Management Lifted Stake by $300,015; Harvest Fund Advisors Trimmed Genesis Energy LP (GEL) Stake by $34.99 Million; Shares Rose

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Genesis Energy LP (GEL) by 24.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 1.52 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.15% . The hedge fund held 4.72 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.92 million, down from 6.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genesis Energy LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $22.21. About 423,162 shares traded. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has declined 0.17% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 14/03/2018 – Feng Chi From Genesis Capital: China’s Blockchain Industry to Face Turning Point and Undergo Differentiation; 04/05/2018 – GENESIS ENERGY LP – QTRLY REVENUES $725.8 MLN VS $415.5 MLN; 15/04/2018 – GENESIS ENERGY LTD – BARBARA CHAPMAN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Housing Co. Notting Hill Genesis ‘A+’; Outlook Neg; 09/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Micro-injections of Transparent Hyaluronic Acid Gel (Restylane® Silk) for Rejuvenation of the Aging Cheek; 17/05/2018 – Genesis Global Trading Granted BitLicense in New York State; 10/04/2018 – THAI NIPPON RUBBER INDUSTRY – DEAL TO BUY RIGHTS AND ASSUME OBLIGATIONS FOR SALE AND MARKETING CONDOMS AND LUBRICANT GEL UNDER “PLAYBOY” TRADEMARK; 25/05/2018 – Genesis Capital CEO: Blockchain to Become Critical Competition Chip for Nations; 05/04/2018 – Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval for Antimicrobial Post-Therapy Gel; 11/04/2018 – Genesis Energy, L.P. Declares Quarterly Distribution

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 17.09M shares traded or 29.01% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Adj EPS Growth in Low Single-Digit Percentage

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $84,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold GEL shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.13% more from 87.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salient Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 5.93M shares or 3.23% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 886,708 shares. Amp Capital Investors reported 15,328 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Pinnacle Holding Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Invesco Limited reported 15,803 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0.01% or 126,398 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Ameritas Prtnrs has 0.02% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 17,400 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability has 0.2% invested in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 9.55M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 48,479 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Us National Bank De owns 2,190 shares. Synovus Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 420 shares.

Analysts await Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 440.00% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. GEL’s profit will be $20.83M for 32.66 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Genesis Energy, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

More notable recent Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Mallinckrodt Stock Is Sinking Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche Presents Positive Hemlibra Data, Amgen’s Tender Offer For Nuevolution Complete, Genmab Offering – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microcaps mostly among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.20B and $10.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 19.96M shares to 22.80M shares, valued at $456.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL) by 2.99 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Archrock Inc.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stock Showdown: AT&T Stock and Verizon Are Both Risky Plays – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Verizon CEO Talks 5G, China, Trade And More In CNBC Interview – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” with publication date: July 27, 2019.