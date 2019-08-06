As Verizon (VZ) Share Value Declined, Excalibur Management Increased Its Stake; Pecaut & Company Lifted Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Holding by $2.93 Million; Stock Price Rose

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 18.09M shares traded or 35.07% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 10/04/2018 – Secret Service: April 10, 2018 U.S. Secret Service Partners with Private Sector in 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Holds Its Ground in Wireless Market

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 45.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 31,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 99,550 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40M, up from 68,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $47.75. About 1.43M shares traded or 4.27% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 18/04/2018 – GrafTech IPO nets Brookfield smaller-than-expected windfall; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 07/03/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 4Q EPS C$0.30; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Introduces New Savannah Neighborhood, Coming Soon to Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 03/04/2018 – Mint: Brookfield in final stages of talks to acquire ICICI Tower in Hyderabad; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO GET CALPERS, TIAA FINANCING TO BUY GGP; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets A$2.50/Share Cash Offer From Brookfield; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS SAYS BROOKFIELD WILL ACQUIRE A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Panned as Underpriced, Bad for Malls

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Noesis Mangement has 5,121 shares for 0% of their portfolio. M&R Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.22% or 16,847 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd Co owns 48,187 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv holds 433,800 shares. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Limited Com has 0.76% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 0.97% or 4.48M shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd has invested 0.86% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). International Gru stated it has 1.84% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Webster Natl Bank N A stated it has 62,971 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Fincl Advisory Serv holds 0.17% or 14,782 shares. Hwg Holdings Lp has invested 0.95% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Schulhoff Incorporated has 1.32% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 1.09M were accumulated by Avalon Advsrs Ltd Liability Co. 42,638 are held by Tirschwell & Loewy. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.76% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Co (NYSE:CSL) by 7,003 shares to 79,357 shares, valued at $9.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.