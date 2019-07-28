As Verizon (VZ) Market Value Rose, Excalibur Management Raised Its Holding; Acadian Asset Management Boosted Its Bank New York Mellon (BK) Position

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.09M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 06/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Verizon $1.182b+ Device Payment Plan ABS; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers Up 2.0%; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 2414.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 224,592 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 233,892 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80 million, up from 9,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $47.6. About 4.79 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 18.83% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 22/05/2018 – Congress votes to ease post-crisis bank rules in victory for Trump; 25/05/2018 – 94CE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 05/04/2018 – Thirteen mutual fund firms to reveal more about active funds -NY AG; 08/03/2018 – BNY SAYS ETF ACQUISITIONS ARE NOT THE RIGHT PATH FOR COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon Early Repurchase(s); 22/05/2018 – 59ZO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/05/2018 – 19SM: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – WebWire: BNY Mellon names Katherine Starks Head of Asset Servicing in Germany; 24/05/2018 – BNY Mellon First Bank to Offer Request for Payment Messaging Capabilities on The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments Network; 08/03/2018 – SCHARF: BNY EXEC COMP WILL BE LESS FOCUSED ON MARKET GROWTH

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $23.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications Cp (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 30,652 shares to 6,634 shares, valued at $154,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 1,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,819 shares, and cut its stake in Shoe Carnival Inc (NASDAQ:SCVL).

More notable recent The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Friday – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BK Technologies Receives $3.1 Million Order from USDA Forest Service – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BK Technologies Receives $1.6 Million Order from California State Agency – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Wells Fargo beats expectations in second-quarter earnings report – Charlotte Business Journal” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of New York (BK) Tops Q2 EPS by 6c – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,460 are held by D E Shaw And Comm. Investec Asset Management Limited accumulated 225,429 shares. Hendershot Investments Inc, Virginia-based fund reported 7,274 shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The reported 69,359 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Pa owns 0.03% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 7,797 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.41% or 1.26M shares. Fiduciary Tru owns 16,264 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Ballentine Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Asset Management One invested 0.14% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Ancora Advsrs Ltd accumulated 10,391 shares. Minneapolis Management Gru Lc accumulated 465,081 shares or 3.26% of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Rech Incorporated has invested 0.05% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Guyasuta stated it has 21,505 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 0.09% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mig Cap Ltd Liability Company invested in 3,993 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 136,385 were accumulated by Jacobs & Ca. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 800 shares. Cognios Capital Ltd Company owns 30,875 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl reported 23.43M shares. Howland Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 11,668 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Llc has invested 1.04% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sarasin & Partners Llp accumulated 14,560 shares. 1.49 million are owned by Cornerstone Inv Prtnrs Ltd. Chase Counsel Corp holds 8,017 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Regent Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 1.44% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 73,139 shares. Edgewood Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Utd Fin Advisers Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1.10 million shares. Atlas Browninc stated it has 13,789 shares. Moreover, Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Company has 0.24% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Co (NYSE:CSL) by 7,003 shares to 79,357 shares, valued at $9.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.