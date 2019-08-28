As Verizon Communicatn (VZ) Valuation Declined, Doheny Asset Management Raised by $995,625 Its Stake; Contour Asset Management Holding in Netflix (NFLX) Has Decreased as Stock Declined

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Verizon Communicatn (VZ) by 156.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 16,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 27,669 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 10,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Verizon Communicatn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $57.51. About 2.35M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Verizon Chairman & CEO Lowell McAdam Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 6,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 237,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.78 million, down from 244,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $291.29. About 1.07 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 20/04/2018 – Funko Awarded 2018 Best Documentary Feature Film from San Diego Film Awards; 09/03/2018 – The Obamas might be Netflix’s newest producers:; 19/05/2018 – Decider: Netflix Is Still Nabbing More And More Subscribers Each Quarter; 02/04/2018 – Netflix, Airbnb, Slack, Time, and Reddit use Amazon’s cloud platform; 07/03/2018 – NETFLIX CEO EXPECTS $15B IN SUBSCRIBER FEES THIS YEAR: NIKKEI; 20/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Amy Poehler to Direct, Star In and Produce Netflix Comedy ‘Wine Country’; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 13/04/2018 – The Alienist, Netflix – Sherlock meets Jack the Ripper with a touch of Hannibal Lecter; 08/03/2018 – Obama may be on Netflix soon, according to a report; 12/03/2018 – Apple inks deal to buy the ‘Netflix of magazines’

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.72M for 69.35 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 193,356 shares to 509,156 shares, valued at $56.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.16M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.