As Verizon Communicatn (VZ) Stock Value Declined, Regent Investment Management Has Increased Position; Procter & Gamble (PG) Shareholder Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding by $5.14 Million as Share Value Rose

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 55.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 49,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 40,369 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20M, down from 89,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 11.56M shares traded or 58.06% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communicatn (VZ) by 19.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 11,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 73,139 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, up from 61,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communicatn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 17.09 million shares traded or 29.01% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 02/04/2018 – Verizon Communications Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands; 15/05/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Verizon Chairman & CEO Lowell McAdam Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 22,262 shares to 22,505 shares, valued at $26.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Usa Min. Volatility Etf (USMV) by 8,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What to Do Now in Case the Fed Waits Until September – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Yacktman Asset Management Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $252.77 million activity. Sheppard Valarie L also sold $2.93M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 5. 20,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $1.98 million were sold by Matthew Price. $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Posada Juan Fernando. Another trade for 9,910 shares valued at $969,143 was sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. PELTZ NELSON also sold $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Schomburger Jeffrey K also sold $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Ltd stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Private Asset Management Inc stated it has 1.09% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Williams Jones And Assocs Limited Com has invested 0.06% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 4.12M shares. Condor Mgmt stated it has 1.61% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Auxier Asset accumulated 31,107 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 67,874 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Glenmede Na reported 0.71% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc has 0.88% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Raymond James Trust Na reported 212,006 shares. 163,330 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Ltd. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Com, a New Jersey-based fund reported 3,408 shares. Appleton Ptnrs Incorporated Ma has invested 1.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). First Personal Fincl Ser, a North Carolina-based fund reported 57,146 shares. Fort Washington Advsrs Inc Oh accumulated 1.12 million shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon to redeem select Verizon InterNotes® due 2022-2029 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77 million and $300.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 4,435 shares to 7,135 shares, valued at $948,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,196 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 65,000 are owned by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Willis Invest Counsel has invested 0.7% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 3,760 are held by Paloma Mgmt. Southeast Asset Advisors accumulated 9,980 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Geode Capital Llc holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 57.72M shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,425 shares. Westchester Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 175 shares. Parametric Limited Liability Com owns 0.74% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 14.56 million shares. Aldebaran Fincl owns 41,107 shares for 1.71% of their portfolio. Sol Cap Mngmt holds 0.25% or 15,454 shares in its portfolio. Wagner Bowman has invested 0.45% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 198,444 are owned by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Llc. Amg Natl Trust Bank, Colorado-based fund reported 6,241 shares. Axa invested in 2.22 million shares. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks stated it has 876,411 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings.