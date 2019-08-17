As Verizon Communicatn (VZ) Shares Declined, Doheny Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding; Steinberg Asset Management Boosted Xpo Logistics (XPO) Holding by $774,330

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 63.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 14,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The hedge fund held 37,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 23,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $66.83. About 929,375 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 11/04/2018 – Miami Teamsters At XPO Logistics End Successful One-Day Strike; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 15/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics Providers Worldwide; 08/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 19/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe; 03/05/2018 – XPO CEO LOOKING AT TARGEST IN NORTH AMERICA, WESTERN EUROPE; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN N. AMERICA; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – EXPECTS TO INTEGRATE NEW UNITS INTO ITS FLEET THROUGHOUT THE YEAR; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS SAYS TROY COOPER PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: XPO LOGISTICS WORLDWIDE v. US [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-2506 – 2018-03-07

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Verizon Communicatn (VZ) by 156.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 16,875 shares as the company's stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 27,669 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 10,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Verizon Communicatn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 10.41 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $110.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 574 shares to 1,407 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 4,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,090 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55M and $117.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronav Nv F by 175,000 shares to 80,300 shares, valued at $654,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 21,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,150 shares, and cut its stake in Halozyme Therapeutic (NASDAQ:HALO).