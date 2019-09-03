As Verizon Communicatn (VZ) Share Value Declined, Doheny Asset Management Raised Its Stake; Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stock Declined While Windacre Partnership Trimmed Its Stake

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Verizon Communicatn (VZ) by 156.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 16,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 27,669 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 10,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Verizon Communicatn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.96M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUY BACK $2.5B FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB. 21, 2025; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 09/04/2018 – Opengear Earns Verizon Wireless Certification for ACM7000-LMV Resilience Gateway

Windacre Partnership Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 31.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc sold 804,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.45 million, down from 2.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.32B market cap company. The stock increased 5.19% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $98.89. About 601,547 shares traded or 5.75% up from the average. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advsrs Lp reported 59,804 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Com holds 470,426 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 2,695 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 3,551 shares. Dubuque Commercial Bank And Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 192 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Ltd Com reported 0.1% stake. Pnc Financial Svcs Gru Incorporated owns 0% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 33,971 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability holds 0% or 3,862 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Incorporated invested in 0.2% or 665,568 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 65,877 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Lc invested in 3,308 shares. Principal Financial holds 0.02% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 185,387 shares. P2 Partners Limited Liability owns 1.48M shares. Vanguard stated it has 3.96 million shares. Moreover, New Mountain Vantage Advisers Limited Liability Com has 3.91% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 308,445 shares.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.51 earnings per share, down 28.77% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.12 per share. NXST’s profit will be $65.90M for 16.37 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.34% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.76% stake. Hennessy Inc stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Meyer Handelman Co holds 754,207 shares. Horizon Ltd Liability holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 70,095 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd owns 35,086 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.92% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Webster Comml Bank N A owns 62,971 shares. Parsec Financial Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 8,878 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs owns 19,045 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4,065 shares. Fiduciary Of The Southwest Tx invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hartford Mngmt has invested 0.89% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bbr holds 8,203 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cincinnati Ins Comm holds 0.67% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 405,301 shares.

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55 million and $117.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ship Fin Intl F (NYSE:SFL) by 189,000 shares to 270,700 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 20,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,285 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE).

