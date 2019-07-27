As Verizon Communicatn (VZ) Market Value Rose, Doheny Asset Management Has Raised Holding by $995,625; Southernsun Asset Management Has Upped Its Stepan Co (SCL) Position by $438,306

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Verizon Communicatn (VZ) by 156.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 16,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,669 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 10,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Verizon Communicatn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.09M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Stepan Co (SCL) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 5,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 176,667 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.46M, up from 171,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stepan Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $99.37. About 83,633 shares traded. Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) has risen 28.69% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCL News: 10/04/2018 – Stepan Announces Appointment Of New VP And Chief Financial Officer; 24/04/2018 – Stepan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN REPORTS APPOINTMENT OF NEW VP & CFO; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAD APPOINTED LUIS ROJO AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO; 27/03/2018 Stepan Completes Acquisition of a Surfactant Production Facility and a Portion of its Associated Surfactant Business in Mexico; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stepan Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCL); 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SAYS ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Net $30.7M; 24/04/2018 – STEPAN CO – HEADWINDS IN NORTH AMERICA POLYMER BUSINESS “WILL CONTINUE TO CHALLENGE US IN 2018”; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q EPS $1.31

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold SCL shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 16.00 million shares or 1.19% less from 16.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Fmr Llc reported 0% stake. Menta Cap Limited Co owns 0.13% invested in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) for 3,500 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 6,321 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Lp reported 87,573 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). 1,259 were reported by Howe And Rusling. Los Angeles Management Equity Rech Inc reported 9,898 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 7,849 shares. 23,548 were accumulated by Pinebridge L P. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Corporation, Texas-based fund reported 43,467 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Smith Asset Group Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 4,070 shares. 81,979 are owned by Foundry Ptnrs Llc. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 0.03% or 31,261 shares.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $175,793 activity.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hill (NYSE:HRC) by 32,129 shares to 283,581 shares, valued at $30.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 278,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.46M shares, and cut its stake in Brink’s Co. (NYSE:BCO).

