As Verizon Communications (WPC) Valuation Rose, First City Capital Management Upped Holding; As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Shares Declined, Glovista Investments Upped Holding by $1.46 Million

First City Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (WPC) by 198.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First City Capital Management Inc bought 26,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 40,007 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.29 million, up from 13,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First City Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $89.88. About 532,230 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 135.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 37,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 65,105 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55 million, up from 27,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.07. About 4.34M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video); 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS SAYS FY REVENUE TO GROW 10 PCT VS EARLIER FORECAST OF 10-15 PCT DUE TO SOFTER SMARTPHONE DEMAND AND UNCERTAINTY IN CRYPTO CURRENCY MARKET; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium; 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES -9.5 PCT ON YEAR; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold WPC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 88.70 million shares or 4.96% more from 84.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cypress Capital Management Ltd Company accumulated 4,565 shares. Oakworth Incorporated stated it has 501 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 9,796 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 160 shares in its portfolio. Geode Mngmt Lc has 0.03% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 1.74M shares. Texas Yale Cap accumulated 18,668 shares. Coldstream Mngmt owns 8,546 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 0% or 9,400 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.12% or 3,697 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd has 0.06% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 3,037 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Cobblestone Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Ny invested 0.02% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Aperio Grp Ltd has 86,832 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui invested in 0.06% or 796,235 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Lc invested in 0.08% or 1.85M shares.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85 million and $307.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 194,584 shares to 90,869 shares, valued at $5.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Templeton Etf Tr by 36,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,620 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Templeton Etf Tr.