As Verizon Communications (VZ) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Euclidean Technologies Management Lowered Holding by $477,900; As Kansas City Southern (KSU) Market Value Rose, Holder Marlowe Partners LP Has Boosted Holding

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 32,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, up from 38,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $122.94. About 366,092 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kansas City Southern, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSU); 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q OPERATING RATIO 65.8%; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – MAINTAIN OUTLOOK FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT VOLUME GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 30/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Net $144.5M; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference May 23

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 22.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 8,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 28,400 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 36,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.31. About 6.46M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 30/04/2018 – Verizon collapses key network elements, improving efficiency and customer functionality; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – QTRLY GROSS REV FOR OATH, EX. IMPACT OF REV RECOGNITION STANDARD, DECREASED SEQUENTIALLY ABOUT 13 PCT TO $1.9 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “AT&T Isn’t the Only Pay-TV Company Getting Rid of Low-Value Customers – The Motley Fool” on June 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon to webcast June 18 analyst meeting NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Telecom Stocks to Set on Speed Dial – Investorplace.com” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Consumer-Goods Dividends You Shouldn’t Overlook – Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: More Trade Tiffs, But Itâ€™s Not China This Time – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 226,638 were reported by Finemark Bancorp And. Macnealy Hoover Mgmt owns 0.61% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 13,339 shares. Wellington Shields & Limited accumulated 53,421 shares or 1.61% of the stock. 23,118 were reported by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd. The Japan-based Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.71% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Intersect Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.96% stake. Lord Abbett Communication Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4.81M shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Df Dent Communication reported 13,266 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Pa holds 0.2% or 39,440 shares. Moreover, Sit Invest Associates has 1.27% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Personal Financial Ser has invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Inspirion Wealth Limited Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,033 shares. Bank & Trust Of Stockton has 0.67% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated has invested 0.28% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Planning Advsr Ltd Liability holds 8,075 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96 billion for 12.15 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.